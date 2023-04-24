 Skip to main content
This Alienware 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor is $100 off today

Briley Kenney
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Alienware 34 QD-OLED.

There’s nothing better than sitting down at your battle station, desk, or wherever you game, booting up something, and being fully immersed in a virtual world. To do that, you not only need a beefy desktop gaming PC but also a vibrant and gorgeous monitor, preferably one that wraps around you like a widescreen or curved monitor. You can find several of those on the best monitor deals, or best gaming monitor deals.

But before you check those out, we have an offer to single out for you. Dell is offering the Alienware 32-inch curved QD-OLED gaming monitor (AW3423DWF) for $100 off today. That brings the normal price from $1,100, down to just $1,000. This monitor is well worth the price tag in specs alone, which you can read about below.

Why You Should Buy the Alienware 34-inch QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor

Alienware’s older AW3420DW made it on our list of the best curved gaming monitors, and honestly, nothing has changed with the 34-inch that’s part of this deal (AW3423DWF). It offers a native resolution of 3440 by 1400 with a 165Hz refresh rate through DisplayPort, and 100Hz through HDMI, both of which offer impressive, and fluid onscreen action. You won’t be dealing with lag or screen tearing here. In addition, it has a 21:9 widescreen aspect ratio, with a 250 cd/m2 brightness rating — 1,000 cd/m2 max — and a 99.3% DCI-P3 color gamut. Those specs mean the display is vibrant, and colorful, and offers true and realistic tones.

If you’re wondering what to look for in a gaming monitor, the answer is a decent resolution, responsive refresh rate, reliable response times, input lag reductions, and of course, the overall size and aspect ratio. This Alienware 34-inch ticks all of the boxes with a high resolution, good response time, refresh rate, and exceptional design. Seriously, it’s going to look phenomenal on your desk. It has Alienware’s renowned Dark Side of the Moon color and design — which matches its desktop PCs flawlessly — complete with features like Night Vision for low light viewing, Clear Vision for better sharpness, Chroma Vision for heatmaps in games, and Crosshair which assists in-game aiming. This panel is every gamer’s dream.

Connectivity is a big deal too, and here you get four SuperSpeed USB Type-A (5Gbps), a SuperSpeed USB Type-B, a headphone port, a joystick port, HDMI, DisplayPort, and a variety of cables, including power, DisplayPort, USB-C to DisplayPort, and USB upstream. As long as you have a desktop PC ready to go, you can rock this display right out of the box with all of the cables and connectivity options it offers.

Normally $1,100, it’s yours for $1,000 today as part of Dell’s excellent deal, which saves you $100. That’s an awesome price for this fully immersive and high-resolution monitor that will wrap around you at your desk and give you the gaming experience of a lifetime. Hurry, the deal won’t last long.

Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for Digital Trends, he's writing how-to content, and guides for Lifewire, Ideaing, and several other online publications. He's also a ghostwriter for more than one confidential SEO marketing agency. In his downtime, he's either spending time with his family, playing games, or enjoying a good ol' stogie.

