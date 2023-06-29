It doesn’t make sense to invest in gaming PC deals only to hook up your system to an outdated monitor. You’re also going to have to purchase a high-performance display like the Alienware AW3821DW curved gaming monitor, which is actually on sale with a $450 discount from Dell. You’ll only have to pay $900 instead of $1,350 in this limited-time deal, but you’ll need to complete the transaction as fast as possible because there’s no telling when the offer ends.

Why you should buy the Alienware AW3821DW curved gaming monitor

Even if you own one of the best gaming PCs, you’ll only be able to maximize it with a display like the Alienware AW3821DW curved gaming monitor. It features a 37.5-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, for smooth gameplay that will let you appreciate the graphics of the best PC games. According to our computer monitor buying guide, a curved screen provides a more immersive experience, particularly when playing titles like single-player adventures and racing games, so this monitor is perfect if you’re a fan of these genres.

If you often find yourself playing video games for several hours at a time, the Alienware AW3821DW curved gaming monitor will make sure that you stay comfortable throughout with its ComfortView technology, which reduces harmful blue light emissions that can strain your eyes, and its fully adjustable stand that will help you place the screen at the perfect position. For added style points during your gaming sessions, you can customize the monitor’s AlienFX lighting system or set up its in-game lighting responses.

