Alienware just invalidated its own high-end esports monitor

Alienware has a new batch of 27-inch monitors it’s releasing, but one of them stands out from the rest: the AW2724HF. It’s a 27-inch, 1080p display for $460, but it comes with a 360Hz refresh rate, which could make it one of the best gaming monitors on the market.

The big reason why is that Alienware released its AW2524H just a few months ago. That 1080p display with a 500Hz refresh rate costs almost twice as much as the AW2724HF. Although the difference between 360Hz and 500Hz sounds like a lot for competitive gaming, it’s really not.

At 360Hz, the screen is refreshing about every 2.7 milliseconds. At 500Hz, it’s ever 2ms. For even the most competitive gamers, you’re getting a monitor that’s larger, half the price, and nearly as fast as Alienware’s esports champ. And the AW2724HF still comes with a rated 0.5ms response time, along with VESA’s Adaptive Sync for variable refresh rate for Nvidia and AMD GPUs. It even comes with the headphone stand that the AW2524H touts.

The only major difference is the lack of an Nvidia Reflex analyzer built into the display. The 500Hz model comes with Reflex built-in, allowing you to track your mouse latency and total system latency directly through the monitor.

The AW2724HF is available now for $460, which isn’t a bad price compared to even other 1080p monitors with the same refresh rate. Both the ViewSonic Elite XG251G and Asus ROG Swift PG259QN, which sport similar specs, are $600 at the time of writing.

If you’re not an ultracompetitive gamer, the AW2724DM is a slightly less extreme version. It’s 1440p and comes with a more tame 180Hz refresh rate, along with a higher DisplayHDR 600 certification.

In addition to VESA’s Adaptive Sync, the monitor also comes with FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync Compatible certifications, so variable refresh rate shouldn’t be a problem. The monitor is available now as well, though at a lower price of $400.

If you’re on a budget, Dell is also releasing a couple of new gaming monitors. The G2724D is a 1440p display with a 165Hz refresh rate that costs $300 and will be available June 22. The G2524H is arriving shortly later on June 27, and it’s a 1080p display with up to a 280Hz refresh rate for $250.

