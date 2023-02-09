Flash deal slices $350 off the Alienware m15 gaming laptop

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

For anyone looking out for great gaming laptop deals, Dell has a fantastic highlight right now as part of its flash sale. The Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop is available for $1,900 instead of $2,250 meaning you save $350 off the regular price. A considerable saving for a well-designed laptop packed with features, it’s everything an avid gamer could need. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth it. Remember — this is a time-limited deal so you’ll need to decide quickly!

Why you should buy the Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop

Currently Alienware’s most powerful 15-inch Intel-based laptop ever, the Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop is the perfect example of how the best laptops and best gaming laptops differ. With a focus on gaming, its highlight is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card paired up with a 15.6-inch full HD screen with an impressive refresh rate of 360Hz. Motion blur simply won’t happen here no matter how fast things get, while 1ms response time means input lag won’t affect your gaming time either.

Additionally, there’s a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor blowing the competition out of the water while you get 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. This is all very dependable stuff and Dell has made sure it’ll work efficiently thanks to updated Alienware Cryo-tech cooling technology that brings with it newly engineered fans that contain over twice as many blades as the previous generation. More obvious features also include Dolby Vision support, Dolby Atmos sound, and a super-sleek design.

While gaming laptops are rarely the most portable of devices, the Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop packs a lot into its fairly slim shell so you can still use it in a portable manner. Best suited for students with limited room or someone that wants a gaming rig that doesn’t take up too much of their apartment or home, the Alienware m15 R7 will have no problem playing the latest games for a long time to come.

Normally priced at $2,250, the Alienware m15 R7 is down to $1,900 for a limited time only at Dell. A saving of $350 makes this gaming laptop a more affordable option than before. It’s sure to be a hit for anyone looking for style and speed wrapped up in one neat package.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations