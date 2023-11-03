While some gaming laptop deals can get you a dependable device for a cheap price, some gamers want to go all out when buying their next machine. If you’re willing to make a significant investment, but you were hoping to take advantage of a discount, you should check out Dell’s offer for the Alienware m16. From its original price of $3,750, it’s down to $2,950 for savings of $800 — it’s still not cheap, but it’s the price you should be willing to pay for a future-proof gaming laptop. You need to hurry with your purchase though, as its price could go back to normal at any moment.

Why you should buy the Alienware m16 gaming laptop

If you want a gaming laptop that’s not only capable of playing the best PC games at the highest settings, but also prepared to run upcoming PC games for the next few years, you can’t go wrong with the Alienware m16. With its 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 64GB of RAM that’s beyond the recommended figure by our guide on how much RAM do you need, the Alienware m16 won’t need any upgrading any time soon.

The high-octane performance of the Alienware m16 will be a waste if it doesn’t have a display that will give it justice, but fortunately, it’s equipped with a 16-inch screen featuring Full HD+ resolution and a 480Hz refresh rate, so gameplay will be immensely sharp, colorful, and smooth. The gaming laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home in a 4TB SSD, which will give you more than enough space for multiple AAA titles and all their necessary updates and optional DLCs.

There are laptop deals for work and for school, but if you want a powerful device for gaming, you should go for a machine like the Alienware m16. At its discounted price of $2,950 from $3,750, it’s still not considered affordable, but it’s actually a steal because of the experience that you’ll get from it. You can also use the $800 in savings to expand your video game library and to buy more accessories. You’re going to have to hurry if you want to get the Alienware m16 gaming laptop for less expensive than usual though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining on this offer.

