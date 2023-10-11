 Skip to main content
Hurry — this Alienware gaming laptop is $600 off for Prime Day

Aaron Mamiit
By
Alienware m15 gaming laptop on a desk.
Digital Trends

There’s no shortage of Prime Day gaming laptop deals right now, not just from Amazon but also from other retailers who want to take advantage of the online shopping frenzy brought about by Prime Big Deal Days 2023. Here’s an offer from Dell that you wouldn’t want to miss — the Alienware m16 for $1,400, after a $600 discount on its original price of $2,000. It’s still not cheap, but the gaming laptop is actually a steal at this price, so if you’ve got the cash, you should push through with the purchase as fast as possible.

Why you should buy the Alienware m16 gaming laptop

The Alienware m16 gaming laptop is capable of running the best PC games at their highest settings with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that’s considered by our guide on how much RAM do you need as the best place to start for gamers. All that power will be on full display on the device’s 16-inch screen with QHD+ resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, which will allow you to appreciate the finest details on your favorite titles.

To make sure that you have enough space to install multiple video games with all their updates and DLCs, the Alienware m16 gaming laptop comes with a 1TB SSD, and since it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start using it right after unboxing the device. If you’re the type of gamer who plays for several hours at a time, Alienware m16 gaming laptop will be able to keep up and maintain peak performance because of the Alienware Cryo-tech cooling technology, which will keep the system stable.

If you’re browsing through the Prime Day deals from Amazon and its rival retailers for a new gaming laptop, set your sights on the Alienware m16. It’s a must-buy device at its discounted price of $1,400 from $2,000, and you can use the $600 in savings to buy more video games and accessories. The bargain may not last long though, so there’s no time to waste. If you want the Alienware m16 gaming laptop for much cheaper than usual, you need to add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout process immediately.

