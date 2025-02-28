 Skip to main content
Save $400 when you buy the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop with RTX 4060

The Alienware m16 R2 on a table in front of a window.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Now’s the perfect time to take advantage of gaming laptop deals because we’ve found an offer that you don’t want to miss: the Alienware m16 R2 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card with a $400 discount from Dell, which slashes its price from $1,700 to just $1,300. You’ll be getting amazing value with this purchase, but you have to act fast if you’re interested in the savings on this gaming laptop because we’re not sure how much time is remaining before you miss out.

Why you should buy the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop

The Alienware m16 R2 is a powerful gaming laptop that will let you play all of the best PC games without any issues. In addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, it comes with the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and 16GB of RAM, which are specifications that are recommend by our gaming laptop buying guide. Storage is also important for a gaming laptop as you don’t want to only have a handful of titles installed at a time, and thankfully, that won’t be a problem with the Alienware m16 R2’s 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home out of the box.

We compared the Alienware m16 R2 versus Alienware x16 R2 — the brand’s 16-inch gaming laptops — and we recommended the Alienware m16 R2 because you’ll be getting more bang for your buck, and that’s even more true right now with Dell’s discount. Its 16-inch screen with QHD+ resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate won’t disappoint as you play your favorite titles, allowing you to take in and appreciate the graphics of modern video games.

For a device that will let you fully enjoy the PC gaming experience, you can’t go wrong if you go for the Alienware m16 R2 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. It’s a very attractive option right now because it’s on sale from Dell for only $1,300, for savings of $400 on its sticker price of $1,700. However, you need to hurry with your purchase because Alienware deals rarely last long. Complete your transaction for the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop as soon as you can to make sure that you get it for this special price.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
