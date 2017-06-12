Dell invades the PC gaming peripheral space with Alienware-branded mice and more

Why it matters to you After selling gaming products made by Roccat, Logitech, and Razer for years, Dell is finally serving up its own Alienware-branded peripherals for PC gamers.

As expected, Dell introduced new Alienware-branded products during the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles. However, the company took a somewhat surprising turn this year by expanding the Alienware brand into the PC gaming peripheral market. That means new Alienware-themed mechanical keyboards, gaming mice, and even desktop monitors will be at your disposal.

Alienware 24.5-inch Gaming Monitors

Dell’s first two Alienware-branded desktop monitors rely on older Twisted Nematic (TN) panel technology. That means instead of having brilliant colors and wide viewing angles, as seen with In-Plane Switching (IPS)-based monitors, TN panels provide a high level of brightness and fast response time, which is the time a pixel takes to move from black to white to black again (or gray to gray in some cases).

The brightness on these two panels is exceptionally high, and the 240Hz refresh rate is just plain crazy. Simply put, both units can handle 240 frames per second for insanely smooth, if not flawless, gameplay. The drawback is that both monitors sport a Full HD resolution, so the big selling points are the refresh rate, high brightness, and support for Nvidia and AMD’s proprietary frame-syncing technologies.

As shown below, Dell offers one Alienware model supporting Nvidia’s G-Sync technology for GeForce-branded graphics chips/cards, and one supporting AMD’s similar FreeSync technology for compatible Radeon-branded solutions. Both technologies synchronize the output frames of a GeForce (Nvidia) or Radeon (AMD) graphics card/chip with the refresh rate of the monitor. Otherwise, PC gamers will see screen ripping, stuttering, and the appearance of input lag.