 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Limited time deal: Alienware wireless gaming keyboard at 30% off

By
The Alienware Pro wireless gaming keyboard on a white background.
Dell

After investing in gaming PC deals and monitor deals, gamers shouldn’t forget to also upgrade their keyboard. You may be enjoying topnotch graphics, but you’ll lose a lot of online matches and boss fights if you’re using a basic and slow-to-respond keyboard. You’re going to want something like the Alienware Pro wireless gaming keyboard, and you’re in luck because it’s currently on sale from Dell with a $60 discount. Instead of its sticker price of $200, you’ll only have to pay $140, but you need to hurry if you’re interested because this is a limited-time deal.

Why you should buy the Alienware Pro wireless gaming keyboard

If you’re an esports fan, you probably know about Team Liquid. They’re the most awarded team in esports history, and they provided input in designing the Alienware Pro wireless gaming keyboard. If it’s good enough for them, then you’re going to enjoy everything that this gaming keyboard offers. You can customize it because of its hot-swappable switches, and its battery can last up to 72 hours on a single charge. With three modes of connectivity — wireless, USB-C, or Bluetooth — you can use the gaming keyboard on multiple computers and devices.

The Alienware Pro wireless gaming keyboard features an edge-free design to minimize the space that it takes up on your desk, and allows you to place it in your preferred position while you play. Inside the keyboard are sound-dampening silicone layers, and there’s a long silicone strip at the bottom to improve its grip and prevent it from sliding around during heated moments.

Related

It’s not enough for you to buy or build a premium gaming PC — you’ll also need a keyboard like the Alienware Pro wireless gaming keyboard if you want complete control. If you need it, you can currently buy it from Dell for only $140, for savings of $60 on its sticker price of $200. This offer will only be up for a limited time, though we don’t know until when. To make sure that you get the Alienware Pro wireless gaming keyboard for 30% cheaper than usual, we highly recommend adding it to your cart and proceeding with the checkout process immediately.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Best refurbished laptop deals: How to find cheap used computers
microsoft surface laptop go 2020 on desk

While it's important to own a laptop of some sort these days, especially if you travel often, many of the better laptops tend to be quite expensive, and if you're on a shoestring budget, then you may not want to spend the sort of money the best laptops are asking for. Luckily, one great alternative is to go for a refurbished laptop since they tend to be surprisingly cheap, with the main thing you'll likely give up in exchange for the lower price being cosmetic damage. Even better, most refurbished laptops come with some sort of warranty, so if you receive yours and find that it has issues, you can usually send it back.

To that end, there are really great refurbished laptop sales that you can check out as part of Best Buy laptop deals, Dell laptop deals, HP laptop deals and Lenovo laptop deals. Alternatively, if you're in the Apple ecosystem, take a look at these refurbished MacBook deals, or if you still want to go for something new, you could consider checking out these laptop deals instead.
Best Buy refurbished laptops -- starting at $120
Best Buy's refurbished laptops are -- you guessed it -- Geek Squad Certified and while they may not be free and clear of absolutely all cosmetic scuffs they are still exceptionally clean and always in working order. Some of them even come with additional software like virus tools, streaming access, like Apple TV+, and much more. Of course, the best part is that you can get a premium and fully upgraded model for less, often with more storage, more power, and more features than you would when buying a base model brand new. You've got some great options from Lenovo, Acer, HP, Dell, Gateway, and even Apple to choose from. The cheapest models start around $120 and increase from there. The best way to know what's available is to head over and browse for yourself.

Read more
We gave this Asus OLED laptop a four star review — it’s half off today
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED sitting on a table top.

If you’re looking for a device we once described as a “powerful OLED laptop, done right,” you’re in luck. Among the many laptop deals happening at the moment, Amazon has reduced the price of the Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED laptop to $800 from $1,450. Yup, that’s very nearly 50% off with a huge $650 taken off the price. The laptop might be over two years old now, but it remains a great option, especially at this price. If you want to know more, we’re here to tell you all about it.

Why you should buy the Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED laptop
We reviewed the Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED laptop back in 2022, and the only real criticism we could come up with was its “boring design” and a “gimmicky” DialPad. Other than that, we loved that it “lasted over 16 hours on a single charge in our light web-browsing test” -- something which is impressive given its 16-inch OLED screen. As we’ve seen while analyzing OLED technology, the self-lit pixels that make the screen look so good use up a lot of power, which can be a problem for laptops. Not this one though. A sharper and better looking screen is great for watching movies on the move, but it’s also an all-round more pleasant experience while you work.

Read more
This affordable gaming laptop from HP just got $500 cheaper
HP Victus 16 gaming laptop on white background.

For one of the best gaming laptop deals of the week, head over to Best Buy. Today, you can buy an HP Victus 16 gaming laptop for $900 instead of $1,400. Being able to buy a laptop with such a huge screen for this price is pretty great. In the past, we’ve described the Victus range as a “new gaming brand [making] its mark” and this is a good example of what HP has accomplished in recent years. If you’re looking for a new gaming laptop, we think you’ll like this one. Read on while we take you through what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 16 gaming laptop
We reviewed a slightly different HP Victus 16 in 2022, but since then HP has gone from strength to strength. Crucially, the two models share a similar design. This HP Victus 16 also has a backlit keyboard with white lighting and it feels “great ... with deep travel and very snappy switches that provide excellent responsiveness for both gamers and productivity users.” It also has a larger touchpad, and the minimalist design looks eye catching with its V logo on the back.

Read more