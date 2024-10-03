Limited time deal: Alienware wireless gaming keyboard at 30% off

After investing in gaming PC deals and monitor deals, gamers shouldn’t forget to also upgrade their keyboard. You may be enjoying topnotch graphics, but you’ll lose a lot of online matches and boss fights if you’re using a basic and slow-to-respond keyboard. You’re going to want something like the Alienware Pro wireless gaming keyboard, and you’re in luck because it’s currently on sale from Dell with a $60 discount. Instead of its sticker price of $200, you’ll only have to pay $140, but you need to hurry if you’re interested because this is a limited-time deal.

Why you should buy the Alienware Pro wireless gaming keyboard

If you’re an esports fan, you probably know about Team Liquid. They’re the most awarded team in esports history, and they provided input in designing the Alienware Pro wireless gaming keyboard. If it’s good enough for them, then you’re going to enjoy everything that this gaming keyboard offers. You can customize it because of its hot-swappable switches, and its battery can last up to 72 hours on a single charge. With three modes of connectivity — wireless, USB-C, or Bluetooth — you can use the gaming keyboard on multiple computers and devices.

The Alienware Pro wireless gaming keyboard features an edge-free design to minimize the space that it takes up on your desk, and allows you to place it in your preferred position while you play. Inside the keyboard are sound-dampening silicone layers, and there’s a long silicone strip at the bottom to improve its grip and prevent it from sliding around during heated moments.

It’s not enough for you to buy or build a premium gaming PC — you’ll also need a keyboard like the Alienware Pro wireless gaming keyboard if you want complete control. If you need it, you can currently buy it from Dell for only $140, for savings of $60 on its sticker price of $200. This offer will only be up for a limited time, though we don’t know until when. To make sure that you get the Alienware Pro wireless gaming keyboard for 30% cheaper than usual, we highly recommend adding it to your cart and proceeding with the checkout process immediately.