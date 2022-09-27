Alienware is introducing its second 34-inch curved QD-OLED gaming monitor later this fall after seeing immense popularity with its first model, which released earlier this year.

The new Alienware 34, AW3423DWF model comes with a number of tweaks and upgrades, as well as a cheaper price. It will sell at a starting price of $1,100 upon its release, a solid $200 cheaper than the original model (AW3423DW).

What’s new? Well, this variation comes with a slightly slimmer back to make it better for VESA mounting, a new on-screen display for navigating menus and preset game modes, TUV ComfortView Plus, and a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz for console support.

Most notably, though, the monitor has improved anti-tearing technology. It features both VESA AdaptiveSync Display and FreeSync Premium Pro, the latter of which is AMD’s screen-tearing solution for content playing in HDR on AMD GPUs. The other Alienware 34 QD-OLED monitor is Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate, so clearly Alienware now has an option for both Team Red and Team Green.

Beyond those new features, the new Alienware 34 gaming monitor maintains a 1800R curvature QD-OLED design with a slimmer rear for easier wall mounting, a WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution, a 165Hz native refresh rate, and 0.1ms GtG response time.

Ports for the monitor include one HDMI 2.0, one Display Port 1.4, four USB 3.2 Gen 1 downstream, one USB 3.2 Gen1 upstream, one audio line-out, one headphone-out, and a security lock slot based on Kensington Security Slot.

Unlike its white predecessor, the Alienware 34 AW3423DWF will be available in a “Dark Side of the Moon” color option and will come with a three-year limited hardware warranty.

The original Alienware 34 was released in March with a $1,400 price tag and quickly sold out among gaming fans. It was the first QD-OLED gaming monitor to launch, though it’s soon to have more competition with the upcoming release of the Samsung Odyssey OLED monitor, which uses the same panel.

Dell doesn’t have an exact release date yet, but says it will have more to share about the launch time of the new gaming monitor soon.

