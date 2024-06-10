 Skip to main content
Save $600 on this Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 4090

Screen on the Alienware x16.
Gaming laptops are all the rage right now. Aside from being mobile, compact, and stylish, there’s a certain appeal to a completely self contained system. If you’re not a tinkerer, you probably just want to open a laptop and start playing games right out of the box. Alienware deals are great for this. The brand has tons of completely prebuilt gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals. Take this Alienware x16 gaming laptop, for example. It’s currently on sale for $3,000 after a $600 discount. Keep reading for more info on the specs of this stylish machine.

Why you should buy the Alienware x16 Gaming Laptop

The most important aspect of any gaming laptop is the components. This x16 configuration has the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. That’s a beefy graphics card that tests the balance between overkill and price. It will have no problem running the newest AAA games for a few years. With 16GB of RAM in the graphics card and the additional 32GB in the full machine, you’ll have snappy performance. There are 2TB of SSD storage We’d like to call that “more than enough,” but if you’re playing a lot of modern PC games, you know that they’re getting bigger and bigger each year. It might be worth grabbing some external hard drive deals.

When it comes to gaming laptops, the display is equally as important as the internal components. While you might consider perusing some gaming monitor deals for use while playing at your home rig, you’ll be stuck with the one screen when you’re out and about. This one is a 16-inch FHD+ screen, with a 480Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. It will get the job done, but an external monitor will help you get that response time down to 1ms.

This hefty machine isn’t cheap, but it does have a massive discount right now. You can buy it for $3,000 after a $600 price cut at Dell. Dell’s deals come and go faster than the tides, so grab this one today if you’ve had your eye out for a powerful system.

