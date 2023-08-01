Usually $4,050, this Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 3080 Ti is $2,000 today

You should be ready to pay a significant amount if you want a powerful gaming laptop, but fortunately, you can also enjoy massive savings if you take the time to search for gaming laptop deals. Here’s an offer that will be hard to refuse — the Alienware x17 R2 for just $2,000 instead of $4,050, following a $2,050 discount from Dell. Dell estimated the full price by adding up all the MSRP of all the individual components. The machine won’t stay this cheap for long though, so if you want to get it for less than half its original price, it’s highly recommended that you complete your purchase for right now.

Why you should buy the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop

The Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop isn’t just capable of running the best PC games at their highest settings, as it’s also ready for the best upcoming PC games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, and 32GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says allows for room to run background applications while you’re playing. With Windows 11 Home pre-loaded on its 1TB SSD, you can start installing your favorite titles right after you turn on the gaming laptop for the first time.

Setting the Alienware x17 R2 apart from the best gaming laptops is its 17.3-inch Full HD screen with a 480Hz refresh rate — it’s the first laptop to come with such a high refresh rate, and with support for Nvidia’s G-Sync, gameplay is guaranteed to be smooth and uninterrupted. You’ll also be able to play for several hours at a time without having to worry about overheating because the gaming laptop features Alienware’s Cryo-tech cooling technology, which includes a quad fan design and access to unique power states through the Alienware Command Center.

Traditional laptop deals won’t be enough if you’re a gamer — you should be looking at offers like this one from Dell for the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop. From $4,050, it’s down all the way to just $2,000, for savings of $2,050 that you can spend on a library of video games and an arsenal of gaming accessories. Its price may return to normal at any moment though, so if you want to take advantage of this bargain for the Alienware x17 R2, you should hurry with the transaction.

