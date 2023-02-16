 Skip to main content
Save $1,000 on this Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti

Aaron Mamiit
By
God of War running on the Alienware x17 R2 laptop.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

You’ll rarely get an opportunity to save $1,000 when buying from gaming laptop deals, so if you’re thinking of getting one, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of this offer from Dell for the Alienware x17 R2. The machine is down to $1,900 from $2,900, but we don’t expect stocks to last long since this is a limited-quantity deal — it may be gone as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop

A gaming laptop should be able to keep up with the ever-increasing requirements of today’s video games, according to our laptop buying guide. That won’t be an issue with the Alienware x17 R2, which is powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. It’s also got 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is enough for most gamers. With these specifications, you don’t have to worry about being unable to play the best PC games, as well as titles that will launch soon.

The Alienware x17 R2 is equipped with a 17.3-inch screen with Full HD resolution, for sharp details and vivid colors when playing video games. It’s the first laptop to offer an absurdly fast 480Hz refresh rate, for the smoothest movements that you’ll ever see on a gaming laptop’s display. The Alienware x17 R2 also features the brand’s latest cooling technology, which will let you play several hours at a time without having to worry about overheating and affected performance. You’ll have access to the Alienware Command Center, which will let you choose among five unique power states depending on what you want to get out of your machine.

Unlock the wonders of modern video games with the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop, which you can currently buy from Dell for $1,900 instead of its original price of $2,900. That’s $1,000 in savings that you can spend on accessories such as controllers and headsets, or simply on more video games. However, since this is a limited-quantity deal, you may want to finalize the purchase as soon as possible as stocks of the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop are probably already dwindling.

