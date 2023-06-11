 Skip to main content
This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 is $1,750 off today

Albert Bassili
Rainbow Six Siege running on the Alienware x17 R2.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Alienware is one of the first companies to introduce gaming laptops to the market, and while they face a lot of stiff competition from the likes of Asus, they still make some great laptops. Take, for example, the Alienware X17 R2, a 17-inch laptop with some great specs under the hood, and while it would usually cost $3,350, Dell has discounted it to $1,600. That’s a massive $1,750 discount for an amazing laptop that can run many modern AAA games.

Why you should buy the Alienware x17 R2

What makes the Alienware X17 R2 stand out is the blistering 480hz screen refresh rate, which is rare in a gaming laptop and is likely one of only two or three that have it. As for why, the answer is simple: it’s made for competitive games like League of Legends or Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, where every extra frame counts, and if you’re planning to go that route, this is the laptop to do it with. What helps is that the laptop not only has a 1080p screen but it also runs an RTX 3080, one of the most powerful GPUs on the market, so you can really push the frames as far as the screen will take them.

If that wasn’t enough, you also get the 12th gen Intel i9-12900H, which is easily one of the most powerful CPUs on the market right now, and is only beaten out by Intel and AMD’s enthusiast-grade processors. To that end, you’ll be able to do most tasks without a problem, including things like audio editing and streaming to Twitch or Youtube while gaming, which you likely will be if you’re grabbing this laptop. As for RAM, the 16GB DDR5 RAM is fast, although we’re surprised Dell didn’t make it 32 GB instead. As for storage, you get 512 GB, which is also somewhat on the lower end for such a high-end device, but if you’re mostly focusing on a couple of games, it’s not the end of the world.

Overall, the Alienware X17 R2 is made for those who want to take their competitive gaming to the next level and does that job well. Even better, the huge $1,750 discount from Dell that brings the X17 R2 down to $1,600 makes this a massive bargain and probably one of the best gaming laptop deals on the market, at least if you want a competitive-focused laptop.

