Alienware's new 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor is faster and cheaper than before

By
The Alienware AW3425DW 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor plugged with a gaming PC
Dell

Alienware has come up with the new AW3425DW, a follow up to its popular AW3423DW which debuted back in 2023. The latest 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitor is built around Samsung’s second-generation QD-OLED panel. With a resolution of 3440 x 1440, the monitor offers a 240Hz refresh rate with 0.03ms GTG (Gray-to-Gray) response time, essentially offering a fast, responsive performance for competitive gaming while maintaining strong visual quality.

The AW3425DW supports both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, along with VESA AdaptiveSync, ensuring wide compatibility for smooth, tear-free gameplay. The panel features 99.3% DCI-P3 color coverage, a peak brightness of up to 1000 nits, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, which should deliver deep contrast and vivid visuals. The screen comes with an 1800R curve for better immersion and includes connectivity options such as DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, USB-A, and USB-C with up to 15W charging.

The Alienware AW3425DW 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor
Dell

Priced at $799, the AW3425DW is available now in the U.S. and is expected to expand to other markets. Like its predecessor, it includes a three-year burn-in warranty, a notable feature for OLED monitors given long-term image retention concerns.

Front and back view of the Alienware AW3425DW 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor
Dell

Compared to the previous AW3423DW model, the new monitor raises the refresh rate from 175Hz to 240Hz and features improved thermal management thanks to a graphene-based heatsink. The design has also been updated, moving from Alienware’s older Lunar Light finish to a darker Interstellar Indigo color scheme with slim bezels, aligning with the brand’s newer aesthetic.

The most notable change, however, is the price. The AW3425DW debuts at $799, significantly undercutting the AW3423DW’s original $1,299 launch price. This makes it a more accessible option for gamers looking to try out QD-OLED without the premium price tag. Having said that, the original AW3423DW has witnessed a price cut ever since its launch and has come down to $799. 

Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal Khullar is a computing writer at Digital Trends who contributes to various topics, including CPUs, GPUs, monitors, and…
