Digital Trends
Computing

Amazon aims to crack down on employees who sell confidential info to merchants

Eric Brackett
By

Retail and tech giant Amazon says it is investigating leaks and internal corruption throughout its marketplace. Since the company’s founding in 1994, Amazon has grown to become one of the world’s largest firms, and that size has led to some problems Amazon says it is determined to root out.

Some of Amazon’s employees have reportedly started to make some extra cash by selling confidential information to merchants who are listed on the site. The payments offered for these services range from around $80 to more than $2,000. In exchange, merchants will gain access to sales data and reviewer’s email addresses. For the right amount, merchants can have negative product reviews scrubbed or even restore an account that has been deleted for violating the site’s terms of service.

This problem has occurred all over the world, but Amazon says it is a particular issue in China. The number of Amazon accounts in China has skyrocketed in recent years, which is contributing to rising corruption. Another factor is the simple fact that Amazon’s Chinese employees aren’t paid as much, which can incentivize them to take a bribe in exchange for leaking data or deleting some negative reviews.

Amazon has confirmed that it is investigating both sellers and employees who violate the company’s policies in order to gain an unfair advantage in the marketplace.

“We hold our employees to a high ethical standard and anyone in violation of our code faces discipline, including termination and potential legal and criminal penalties,” an Amazon spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal.

The competition within Amazon’s marketplace has created its own black market economy,y with employees selling services in exchange for cash, and brokers acting as the liaison between the seller and employee. In China, these brokers will often make use of Chinese messaging app Wechat in order to find Amazon employees who might be willing to sell data or services in order to make some extra money.

These brokers do more than simply match employees with merchants. They’ll often serve as a sort of negotiator, setting the prices for various services and imposing a mandatory minimum requirement for the purchase of things such as review removal.

Amazon is taking steps to root out this corruption, but the sheer size of its marketplace means it will have an uphill battle.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Self-balancing skates, tiny tripods, and more
Up Next

5G may spur the return of smartphones locked to specific carriers
Oculus Rift
Product Review

Oculus Touch buoys the Rift, but there's still work to be done

Oculus inspired the new generation of virtual reality headsets with its incredibly successful Kickstarter. Is the original the standard, or have its imitators surpassed it? Let's take a look at how the Rift stacks up.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
DisplayHDR
Computing

The 49-inch Samsung CHG90 QLED gaming monitor is absolutely massive

Samsung's CHG90 display is ridiculously big, but the picture it offers is just as impressive. At 49-inches, it takes the term 'ultrawide' to a whole new level and made for an exciting, if hard to film, unboxing.
Posted By Luke Larsen
google pixelbook review stylus on keyboard
Computing

The sequel to the Pixelbook is coming. Here's everything we know about it

What will the Pixelbook 2 be like? Google hasn't even announced it but thanks to rumors and leaks, we think we have a pretty good idea of what the potential new flagship Chromebook will be like.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
TP-Link AC1200
Computing

Is your Wi-Fi screwing up again? Here's our list of the best wireless routers

Check out the best wireless routers for a variety of homes and apartments. We've collected the top routers for wireless management, 4K streaming, professional gaming, Wi-fi on a budget, and much more. Take a look at our top pick, then check…
Posted By Jon Martindale
Razer Blade (2018) fortnite
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
surface pro with lte now available vs pixelbook
Computing

Microsoft Surface Pro 6: Everything we know

If you've been eyeing a Surface Pro, you may want to wait until 2019. Microsoft is expected to give its professional tablet a major design overhaul and introduce updated features, like a new processor, USB-C, and more.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
awesome tech you cant buy yet driftw1 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Self-balancing skates, tiny tripods, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
machine learning
Emerging Tech

Neural networks? Machine learning? Here's your secret decoder for A.I. buzzwords

Don't know your machine learning from your evolutionary algorithms? Worried every time you sit on a bus in case Google's Larry Page sits down next to you with a pop quiz? Our handy A.I. buzzword guide is here to help.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best free video converters desktop PC
Computing

Need to convert video in a flash? These free apps and services will do the job

Devices that are capable of playing video can be a picky bunch to say the least. Fortunately, the best free video converters can render format issues a thing of the past. Here are our current favorites.
Posted By Jon Martindale
nvidia rtx 2000 series exlained graphics cards
Computing

Release of Nvidia's RTX 2080 Ti GPUs will be delayed by a week

Nvidia's new RTX 2000 series graphics cards are impressive pieces of hardware, with some amazing advancements and some rather high price tags to match. Here's everything you need to know about Nvidia's new top-tier cards.
Posted By Jon Martindale
the fbi wants you to reboot your router insecure getty
Computing

Don't buy a new router, fix your Wi-Fi with these quick tips

Don't panic when your Wi-Fi goes down. Instead, fix it. These simple solutions to the most common Wi-Fi Problems will get you back online at high speed in no time (hopefully) without buying a new router.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Alienware Area-51 R5 Review |
Computing

Our favorite gaming desktops make the latest consoles look pathetic

PC gaming doesn't always come cheap, but it doesn't have to be extortionate either. In this guide we've put together a list of the best gaming PCs you can buy, with everything from the big and flashy, to the super compact.
Posted By Jon Martindale
asus zenbook pro 15 vs dell xps touchpad 3983 800x534 c
Computing

These 15-inch laptops are both powerhouses, but which should you buy?

The Asus ZenBook Pro 15 UX580 offers an innovative twist on the tried-and-true touchpad: the LCD-equipped ScreenPad. That's not all that Asus has up its sleeve, but is it all enough to compete?
Posted By Mark Coppock
skyroam solis global hotspot impressions feat
Mobile

This orange puck keeps you online in any country, with one hidden catch

Staying connected on your travels can be a challenge and sometimes results in hefty cell phone bills you could do without. We tried out the Skyroam Solis, a global Wi-Fi hotspot and power bank billed as the perfect solution.
Posted By Simon Hill