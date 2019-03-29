Share

If you’ve recently been thinking of upgrading your gaming setup with a new mouse or keyboard, you might want to consider shopping at Amazon. As part of a limited-time Deal of the Day event, the online retailer is discounting several Logitech gaming accessories — including affordable options like the Logitech G300S mouse.

Currently, one of the best deals in this event is cutting the price on the Logitech G600 MMO gaming mouse down from $80 to $25. This mouse has been a long-time favorite of ours and features 20 programmable MMO buttons on the side, as well as a G-shift finger button. We gave it a four-star review and liked the number of commands it supports, as well as its high 8,200 DPI sensitivity.

Another mouse also on sale is the Logitech G300s. Amazon’s deal brings the price down from $40 to $15, making it an affordable option for gamers. It features nine programmable buttons and keeps a symmetrical and compact shape that makes it comfortable to hold in both your left and right hands. There’s even a gaming-grade optical sensor on board and support for customizing its lighting in seven different colors.

Elsewhere, you can enjoy a discount on the Logitech G610 Orion red backlit mechanical gaming keyboard. Usually selling for $120, Amazon is cutting its price down to $60. The keyboard features durable low-noise cherry MX red mechanical key switches and individual key lighting. For convenience, a row of media controls also allows for video and music playback during or between gaming sessions.

Other interesting deals covered in the Logitech Deal of the Day event includes the G933 Artemis Spectrum headset (was $200 now $95), as well as the G633 headset (was $150, now $60). Both headsets are excellent options if you’re looking to immersive yourself, take in your in-game surroundings and pick up every detailed sound in your virtual environments.

Non-gaming accessories like the Logitech 910 wireless anywhere mouse (was $60 now $27,) and the Logitech K400 wireless touch TV keyboard (was $40, now $17) are included as well. You even can save on the Logitech 960 HD Webcam, if you’re looking for something to improve your teleconference experiences.

