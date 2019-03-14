Digital Trends
Grab a terabyte of storage at a discount with Amazon’s Samsung T5 SSD deal

Anita George
Samsung SSD Press Photo
Samsung Newsroom U.S./Samsung

While backing up your work is of the utmost importance, being able to do so securely and on-the-go is becoming increasingly essential, especially if you find yourself traveling a lot for work or pleasure.

If you’re in the market for a vast amount of external storage that also happens to be portable, this deal from Amazon may be just right for you. For a limited time, customers can grab 1 terabyte (TB) of portable storage at a great price with Amazon’s Samsung T5 SSD discount.

This solid-state drive received a rave review from us, with its only notable drawback being the initial price of $250. But with Amazon’s deal, the price isn’t much of an issue anymore, since the online retailer is offering the T5 SSD for nearly 30 percent off its original price, allowing customers to grab this portable storage device for only $178.

Samsung’s T5 SSD not only received praise in our review, but we also considered this portable SSD to be the “best overall” on our best of 2019 list for external hard drives. That’s not surprising considering how many features are packed into this little storage powerhouse. With transfer speeds up to 540 MB/s, this portable SSD isn’t just for working on-the-go — you can play movies or games from this drive as well.

And speaking of portability, compared to many external hard drives, the Samsung T5 SSD is practically pocket-sized.

For those consumers concerned with making sure their storage devices are secure, the T5 SSD has that area covered as well. It comes with the option to enable password protection, and this solid-state drive also boasts AES 256-bit hardware encryption.

The T5’s metal body also seems to be pretty durable. Amazon says it is “shock-resistant” and able to handle being dropped from heights up to 6.5 feet.

As for compatibility, the Samsung T5 solid-state drive can be used with computers that run on either Windows or MacOS, as well as mobile devices that run on Android.

It is currently unclear when Amazon will end this promotion. An end date for the sale price doesn’t appear to be listed anywhere on the product listing.

