 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Amazon debuts AI ‘Shopping Guides’ for more than 100 product types

By
funniest Amazon reviews Amazon app.
Amazon

Amazon debuted its new AI-powered “Shopping Guide” feature on Wednesday. It will help inform online shoppers about the technical details and brand leaders of more than 100 types of products, from dog food to TVs.

The AI Shopping Guides are arriving Thursday on the U.S.-based iOS and Android apps, as well as the Amazon.com website. They’re designed to reduce the time you spend researching a potential purchase by summarizing key points and important information alongside product listings filtered for your specific needs. “Whether you’re looking for the right camping tent for your first backpacking trip, buying the best shoes for running in the rain, or the perfect new kitchen appliance, you can turn to AI Shopping Guides for help,” the company wrote in a Wednesday blog post.

Recommended Videos

The company is leveraging large language models, specifically Amazon’s Bedrock, to surface user reviews, helpful attributes, use cases, features, brands, and key terminology about its various product types. The system can also keep those details up to date as trends change and new products are released.

Amazon AI Shopping Guide screenshot.
Amazon

To access the shopping guides, you’ll need to search for a covered product, and the guide option will appear in the search autocomplete suggestions if available. The guides can also be accessed through the “Keep Shopping For” card on Amazon’s homepage. The company plans to expand the feature beyond the initial 100+ product types in the coming months, though there is not yet a firm timetable for that. There’s also no word yet on when or if the feature will be expanded beyond English-language searches.

AI shopping guides are just one of Amazon’s numerous AI-based initiatives. The company debuted Rufus, its AI shopping assistant, in February, followed by Maestro, its AI playlist generator, in April. Amazon also incorporated AI search results into its Fire TV UI in May.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Tarantola
Andrew Tarantola
Computing Writer
Andrew Tarantola is a journalist with more than a decade reporting on emerging technologies ranging from robotics and machine…
Seven nuclear reactors to power Google’s AI ambitions
Four nuclear power plants.

Google announced on Tuesday that it has signed a deal with nuclear energy startup Kairos Power to purchase 500 megawatts of “new 24/7 carbon-free power" from seven of the company's small modular reactors (SMRs).  The companies are reportedly looking at an initial delivery from the first SMR in 2030 and a full rollout by 2035.

"The grid needs new electricity sources to support AI technologies that are powering major scientific advances, improving services for businesses and customers, and driving national competitiveness and economic growth," Michael Terrell, Google's senior director of Energy and Climate, wrote in a Google Blog on Tuesday. "This agreement helps accelerate a new technology to meet energy needs cleanly and reliably, and unlock the full potential of AI for everyone."

Read more
No, generative AI isn’t taking over your PC games anytime soon
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8.

Surprise -- the internet is upset. This time, it's about a recent article from PC Gamer on the future of generative AI in video games. It's a topic I've written about previously, and something that game companies have been experimenting with for more than a year, but this particular story struck a nerve.

Redditors used strong language like "pro-AI puff piece," PC Gamer itself issued an apology, and the character designer for Bioshock Infinite's Elizabeth called the featured image showing the character reimagined with AI a "half-assed cosplay." The original intent of the article is to glimpse into the future at what games could look like with generative AI, but without the tact or clear realization of how this shift affects people's jobs and their creative works.

Read more
You can now generate AI videos right in Premiere Pro
An example of the Firefly video generator

Firefly can now generate videos from image and text prompts, as well as extend existing clips, Adobe announced on Monday. The new feature is currently rolling out to Premiere Pro subscribers.

The video generation feature makes its debut in a number of new tools for Premiere Pro and the Firefly web app. PP's Generative Extend, for example, can tack on up to two seconds of added AI footage to either the beginning or ending of a clip, as well as make mid-shot adjustments to the camera position, tracking, and even the shot subjects themselves.

Read more