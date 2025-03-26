 Skip to main content
Amazon enlists AI to help shoppers overwhelmed by too many choices

Interests AI on Amazon app.
Amazon

Amazon is making things easier for shoppers to find products based on their interests with the help of an AI called… Interests.

The online retail company wrote in a blog post on Tuesday that Interests will check new inventory across the site and help you narrow down the products you need when you create personalized prompts related to your interests using everyday language. For example, if you need new pickleball gear, you type in “The latest pickleball gear and accessories” and it will scan the site for the newest pickleball paddles, balls, nets, and other accessories from trusted sports brands. If you’re a photographer in need of new cameras and tripods, you might say “The latest cameras and tripods for photographers” and the AI will quickly search for the newest photography gear in stock to recommend.

Interests will also send you notifications about new and relevant products related to your interests, as well as restocks and deals. To access Interests, tap on the Me tab in the Amazon app.

The new shopping AI tool is the latest in Amazon’s push for more AI-powered features on the shopping platform. Last month, Amazon replaced the Inspire feed with the AI chatbot Rufus, which operates in a similar manner to Interests, except it asks for more information about the products you’re looking for, whether you’re shopping for yourself or for someone else. The company also launched Alexa+, an Ai-powered rebirth next-gen version of the original Alexa that can have more natural conversations with its users with natural language capabilities, as well the ability to turn commands into routines and recall details about users’ preferences and favorites, among other upgrades.

Interests is available on Amazon’s iOS and Android app and mobile website for a select group of users in the U.S. for now, but will roll out to the rest of the country in the coming months.

