Amazon has officially launched Labor Day deals — these are the 10 best tech offers

Amazon has started rolling out its Labor Day deals, slashing the prices of all kinds of tech products. Whether you’re thinking about buying new types of gadgets, expanding your smart home setup, or upgrading your devices, there’s surely something for you from Amazon. Feel free to browse what’s available, but you can also check out our top 10 tech offers below to see if anything catches your eye. You’re going to have to complete your purchases as soon as possible though, as we’re not sure how long stocks will last, especially for the more popular bargains.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) — $30, was $50

The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) is featured in our roundup of the best Amazon Alexa smart speakers for its amazing sound quality and the ease of access that it provides to Amazon’s Alexa, despite its compact size. You’ll be able to ask the digital assistant to carry out a wide range of tasks through voice commands, such as searching for information, playing music, setting timers, and controlling your other smart home devices. The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) is also equipped with sensors that will detect when someone enters the room, which will allow linked smart lights and smart thermostats to automatically make adjustments.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max — $40, was $60

If you’re planning to buy one of the best streaming devices, you can set your sights on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. You can transform a non-smart TV into a smart TV, or replace the operating system of your smart TV, simply by plugging this device into the TV’s HDMI port. After a quick setup process, you’ll be able to access the Amazon Fire TV platform, from which you can launch all of the popular streaming services. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max supports 4K Ultra HD content, and it will even allow you to play video games without any console if you have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Ring Video Doorbell (2020) — $60, was $100

The Ring Video Doorbell (2020) may be an affordable device, but don’t underestimate the peace of mind that it can bring to you and your family. It’s a great recommendation for the average home, according to our Ring Video Doorbell buying guide, as it offers all the basic functions that you’ll need from a video doorbell. The 1080p camera with a 155-degree field of view will let you see who or what is outside your door through the device’s companion app, and it has two-way audio so that you can talk with visitors and delivery people.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro — $90, was $120

If you don’t have an air fryer in your kitchen yet, you’re missing out on being able to eat fried food without all the grease. You may want to go for the Ninja Air Fryer Pro, which uses superheated air that reach temperatures of up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit to cook ingredients into crispy meals with little to no oil. The air fryer’s 5-quarter basket and crisper plate can make meals for small families, and they’re non-stick for easy cleaning. In addition to air frying, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro can roast, reheat, and dehydrate, for a 4-in-1 cooking device that will free up space on your countertop.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) — $90, was $140

The Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) is the latest version of the tablet, which features a 10.1-inch Full HD touchscreen for sharp details and bright colors, and 32GB of built-in storage for your apps and files that you can expand by up to 1TB through a microSD card. It’s not the fastest tablet out there with its octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM, but it will be enough for basic functions such as browsing social media, doing online shopping, and watching streaming shows.

Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen) – 3-camera system — $140, was $260

The Blink Outdoor 4 is an impressive security camera that will provide an extra layer of protection for your family and your home. In our Blink Outdoor 4 versus Blink Outdoor 3 comparison, the most noticeable change is the sleeker design of the Blink Outdoor 4, but other upgrades in the new version include better image quality and improved motion detection, while maintaining its excellent battery life of up to two years on a pair of AA batteries. You can use the Blink app to see through the security camera’s lens, as well as speak to people through two-way audio.

Apple iPad (9th Gen) – 64GB, Wi-Fi — $199, was $329

The Apple iPad (9th Gen) was launched in 2021, but it remains on our list of the best tablets as the best value tablet because it’s still a pretty capable tablet by today’s standards. With its A13 Bionic chip, which is the same one found in the iPhone 11 series, the device can handle all the basic tasks that you would do on a tablet, and with its 10.2-inch Retina display, you’ll enjoy sharp details and bright colors. The Apple iPad (9th Gen) will still receive the iPadOS 18 update later this year, so it’s far from being obsolete.

Apple AirPods Max — $399, was $549

iPhone owners, there’s no better choice out there if you’re looking to buy wireless headphones than the Apple AirPods Max. You’ll enjoy fantastic audio quality from their Apple-designed dynamic driver and custom acoustic design, and they also offer personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for an immersive listening experience. The Apple AirPods Max offer amazing active noise cancellation that blocks all external sound, a transparency mode that lets you hear your surroundings without having to take them off, and a battery life of up to 20 hours with both personalized spatial audio and active noise cancellation activated.

Samsung Galaxy S24+ (256GB) — $799, was $1,000

For Android fans who are on the hunt for their next smartphone, we highly recommend the Samsung Galaxy S24+. We’ve given it the title of the best big Android phone in our compilation of the best Android phones, and it all begins with its gorgeous display — a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen with a 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 2,600 nits. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM, with support for Galaxy AI and phenomenal battery life for a smartphone of its size.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Air M3 (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $1,049, was $1,299

The 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M3 is one of the entries in our list of the best MacBooks because it’s larger than life with plenty of screen space. The 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display is bright and colorful, which is perfect for both professional tasks and recreational activities — gaming on the Apple MacBook Air M3 is actually pretty impressive. With an eight-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, and 8GB of RAM, the laptop will be able to handle anything you throw at it, and with its battery life of up to 18 hours on a single charge, it will be able to accompany you throughout your day.