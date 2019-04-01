Share

If you’re in the market for a new, portable solid-state drive (SSD), one of Amazon’s newest SSD deals might be right for you.

In fact, the online retailer is offering a decent, if slight, discount on a new generation Western Digital (WD) My Passport SSD. The discount takes about 11 percent ($20) off of its usual retail price of $190. And so, Amazon shoppers can now grab this SSD for only $170.

As far as this deal is concerned, $170 buys you a number of useful features such as 1TB of storage and “blazing-fast” file transfer speeds of 540MB per second.

This discounted SSD also includes hardware encryption (and the option to set a password), its own software that provides its own support for backup and security services, and it is outfitted with a USB Type-C port. (But it is also USB 3.0, USB 2.0, and USB-A compatible.)

This SSD also offers an automatic backup feature that, according to Western Digital, can automatically back up your files to either the drive itself or your Dropbox cloud account.

The WD My Passport SSD was fairly well received by Digital Trends and even snagged a spot on our list of the best external hard drives of 2019. On this list, it was awarded the title of Best Budget Hard Drive. Which isn’t surprising considering its sleek design, ease of use, quick file transfers, and its apparent ability “to withstand a drop of up to 6.5 feet.”

The WD My Passport SSD is compatible with Windows PCs running Windows 7 or newer. And while this SSD is compatible with Mac operating systems, it only has full compatibility with a few versions of the macOS (High Sierra, Sierra, or El Capitan). For use with other operating systems, reformatting of this SSD may be necessary.

It is currently unclear when this discount promotion on Amazon will end, as there is no end date listed on the product listing for this version of the 1TB WD My Passport SSD. It is also worth mentioning that this particular discounted price is only for the My Passport SSD that has the 1TB storage capacity and the new generation style.