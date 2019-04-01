Digital Trends
Computing

Grab a new generation WD My Passport 1TB SSD for $170 on Amazon

Anita George
By
Product stock photo of WD My Passport SSD
WD Product Listing/Western Digital Corporation

If you’re in the market for a new, portable solid-state drive (SSD), one of Amazon’s newest SSD deals might be right for you.

In fact, the online retailer is offering a decent, if slight, discount on a new generation Western Digital (WD) My Passport SSD. The discount takes about 11 percent ($20) off of its usual retail price of $190. And so, Amazon shoppers can now grab this SSD for only $170.

As far as this deal is concerned, $170 buys you a number of useful features such as 1TB of storage and “blazing-fast” file transfer speeds of 540MB per second.

This discounted SSD also includes hardware encryption (and the option to set a password), its own software that provides its own support for backup and security services, and it is outfitted with a USB Type-C port. (But it is also USB 3.0, USB 2.0, and USB-A compatible.)

This SSD also offers an automatic backup feature that, according to Western Digital, can automatically back up your files to either the drive itself or your Dropbox cloud account.

The WD My Passport SSD was fairly well received by Digital Trends and even snagged a spot on our list of the best external hard drives of 2019. On this list, it was awarded the title of Best Budget Hard Drive. Which isn’t surprising considering its sleek design, ease of use, quick file transfers, and its apparent ability “to withstand a drop of up to 6.5 feet.”

The WD My Passport SSD is compatible with Windows PCs running Windows 7 or newer. And while this SSD is compatible with Mac operating systems, it only has full compatibility with a few versions of the macOS (High Sierra, Sierra, or El Capitan). For use with other operating systems, reformatting of this SSD may be necessary.

It is currently unclear when this discount promotion on Amazon will end, as there is no end date listed on the product listing for this version of the 1TB WD My Passport SSD. It is also worth mentioning that this particular discounted price is only for the My Passport SSD that has the 1TB storage capacity and the new generation style.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to build a computer
Up Next

HBO Go vs. HBO Now: Which streaming service is right for you?
News

2 million diners hit by malware attack at restaurants across U.S.

Payment card data belonging to more than 2 million restaurant diners has likely been stolen in a malware attack involving point-of-sales systems. Targeted outlets include Buca di Beppo, Planet Hollywood, and Earl of Sandwich.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Xbox One S bundle deals
Deals

Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles available now

Microsoft's consoles are just as capable of streaming movies as they are of playing the latest games. Check out our top Xbox One deals and bundles, which include new triple-A games like Battlefield V and Fallout 76.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best cheap laptop deals
Deals

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for March 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Stock photo of 13 and 15 inch 2018 MacBook Pros
Computing

Save $400 when you grab this 15-inch 2018 MacBook Pro on Amazon

Amazon is offering a $400 discount on a 15-inch 2018 MacBook Pro. This MacBook Pro features an Intel Core i7 processor, a retina display, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports among other features.
Posted By Anita George
how to transfer photos from an Android phone to a PC
Photography

How to transfer your photos from an Android phone to a PC

If you haven't already, you should back up your photos to a computer. Here's how to transfer photos from an Android phone to a PC using third-party services and a wealth of storage devices.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Dell XPS 15-2-1 review
Computing

Got a PDF but need an Excel document? Here's how to make the switch

If you have a PDF file full of useful data you'd love to extract into an Excel document, we're here to help. In this guide, we'll walk you through the steps for how to convert a PDF into an Excel document.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Asus-MG279Q
Computing

Are high refresh-rate monitors worth the price? Here's our analysis

Do you need a 120Hz or 240Hz monitor? It's a question gamers and general PC practitioners should ask themselves when making their next upgrade. It can be expensive, but to some, it's a must-have feature.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
1302130 autosave v1 3 pc buildout 2016 guide
Computing

Building your own PC is the best way to earn geek cred — here’s how to do it

You could buy a PC off the shelf, or you could take matters into your own hands and pick out the parts and you want, roll up your sleeves, and put it together yourself. Here's how to build a computer, even if it's your first.
Posted By Brad Bourque
Apple MacBook-review-hero1
Computing

Lost without Print Screen? Here's how to take a screenshot on your Mac

Whether you prefer to use keyboard shortcuts or applications such as Grab and Preview, this guide will teach you how to take a screenshot on a Mac. Once you know how, you'll be able to capture images within seconds.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Razer Blade (2018) using keyboard
Computing

Here's how to type symbols and accented letters on your Mac or PC

Ever wondered how to type that trademark symbol? What about characters from languages like Latin? You may not know it, but there's a whole slew of symbols and characters that you can type out just by using the keyboard in front of you.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best ergonomic mouse logitech mx master header
Computing

Detangle your desk with a mighty wireless mouse. Here are our six favorites

If you're looking for the best wireless mouse on the market, we've got the list for you!. These six models have something for everyone, whether you're a hardcore gamer or simply looking to ward off carpal tunnel.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Skype
Computing

You can finally record calls in Skype. Here's how to do it

Skype may be the premiere VoIP service, but it doesn't include built-in software for recording audio or video calls. Here's how to how to record a Skype call using a variety of tools, including some freemium software.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Dell XPS 13 9370 review | Laptop partially closed facing away from the camera at an angle showing lid and trim
Computing

The XPS 13 keeps getting better. Here's how it compares to the MacBook Pro

Dell has completely revamped the XPS 13 for 2018, giving it a fresh new design and boosted internals. How does it stack up against the classic MacBook Pro? When you consider the Dell XPS 13 vs. MacBook Pro 13, here's how it plays out.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Dell S2418H
Computing

Whether you want it for gaming or work, these are the best cheap monitors

Looking for the best budget monitors? These monitors are affordable, but still provide the features you need for gaming, work, home or other plans! Take a look at the displays and your wallet will thank you.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma