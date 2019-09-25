The prospect of a new Wi-Fi router isn’t as exciting as a wide-screen monitor or a suite of smart home devices. Without robust wireless infrastructure, however, gaming, media streaming, and even browsing suffer. Amazon slashed prices on several Linksys dual-band and tri-band mesh network Wi-Fi routers and extenders so you can save money and bring your Wi-Fi up to speed.

We’ve found the best deals on Linksys dual-band and tri-band mesh Wi-Fi routers and extenders on Amazon. Whether you want to broaden Wi-Fi coverage to dead spots in your home or boost your overall wireless speed and consistency, these six deals can help you save up to $166 – but the deals end at midnight Pacific Time.

Linksys Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router, AC1900 — $45 off

Previous Next 1 of 2

Rated for reliable Wi-Fi coverage for up to 1,500 square feet, the Linksys Dual-Band AC1900 Wi-Fi Router is fast enough for 4K video streaming and gaming without lags for buffering. This MU-Mimo doles out high speed to 12-plus devices simultaneously.

Normally priced at $152, the Linksys Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router is just $107 during this sale. If you want to upgrade your home Wi-Fi, take advantage of this significant discount.

Buy Now

Linksys AC1200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Range Extender / Wi-Fi Booster — $22 off

Previous Next 1 of 2

Is your Wi-Fi signal strong in most areas of your home except for one inconvenient dead zone? The Linksys AC1200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Range Extender and Wi-Fi Booster is a cost-effect solution for dual-band wireless networks. Associate the Range Extender with your wireless router and then plug it into an outlet in the area where you need stronger Wi-Fi. The Linksys Spot Finder app can help you locate the spot to put the extender to get the best coverage.

Usually $60, the Linksys AC1200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Range Extender and Booster is just $39 for this sale. If patching one weak spot in your wireless network will make your system right, this is a chance to buy a Wi-Fi extender at an excellent price.

Buy Now

Linksys AC2200 Tri-Band Mesh Wifi Router for Home — $48 off

Previous Next 1 of 2

The Linksys AC2200 Tri-Band Mesh Wifi Router for Home integrates three wireless frequency bands for fast, high-quality connections. Plug this router into your internet modem, and you’ll be set up for 4K streaming, gaming, and more with multiple devices running simultaneously.

Regularly priced $180, the Linksys AC2200 Tri-Band Mesh Wifi Router for Home is $132 during this sale. If you need high-speed Wi-Fi access for 20-plus devices in a home of up to 2,000 square feet, take advantage of this discounted price.

Buy Now

Linksys Velop Tri-Band Home Mesh Wi-Fi System, 2-pack<br /> — $127 off

Previous Next 1 of 3

If you have a large, multi-floor home with up to 5,000 square feet, the Linksys Velop Tri-Band Home Mesh WiFi System 2-pack is a combination router and extender setup designed to give you the wireless speed and bandwidth you need. The Velop system enables busy digital families that have set up multiple wireless networks to manage all the Wi-Fi traffic with a single network.

Ordinarily $350, the Linksys Velop Tri-Band Home Mesh WiFi System 2-pack is just $223 during this sale. This tri-band mesh combination router and extender setup is the right solution for large homes at a great price.

Buy Now

Linksys Velop Tri-Band Home Mesh Wi-Fi System, 3-pack — $166 off

Previous Next 1 of 3

The Linksys Velop Tri-Band Home Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-pack is rated to provide high-speed coverage throughout an up to 6,000-square-foot home. Adding one more module than with the 2-pack just above can make a significant difference depending on your home’s size, layout, and construction.

Instead of the usual $500 price, Amazon has cut the Linksys Velop Tri-Band Home Mesh Wi-Fi System 2-pack to just $334 during this sale. If you want great performance for a huge home, take a serious look because this system could solve your Wi-Fi woes.

Buy Now

Linksys Velop Whole Home WiFi Intelligent Mesh System Wall Plug-in — $20 off

Previous Next 1 of 2

If you have a Linksys Velop system in your home and discover an area where the signal lags behind the rest of the house or isn’t even strong enough to maintain a connection, plug in a Velop Whole Home WiFi Intelligent Mesh System Wall Plug-in to extend the coverage.

Normally priced at $100, the Whole Home WiFi Intelligent Mesh System Wall Plug-in is discounted $20 to just $80 for this sale. If you have one area that lags with a Velop System, this is the solution, and it’s available at a decent discount until midnight tonight.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations