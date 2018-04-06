The Surface Pro being discounted by up to $300 from Microsoft Store and Amazon

Share

Just after Best Buy attempted to clear store shelves in a 24-hour flash sale to make way for new Mac devices, Microsoft is now shaving $200 off its latest Surface Pro in its Spring Sale. But don’t get too excited just yet: Out of the seven configurations Microsoft serves up on its store, only two get a price cut. Act quick and you can get the model with a Core i5 processor, 128GB of storage, and 4GB of system memory for the same price as the typically cheaper Core m3 model.

Here are the two configurations discounted in Microsoft’s Spring Sale:

CPU Memory Storage Original price Sale price Core i5 4GB 128GB $999 $799 Core i5 8GB 256GB $1,299 $1,099

But Amazon is calling Microsoft’s spring bluff and raising it plenty. The online retailer is currently discounting all Surface Pro models except for the Core i5 units with 4G LTE connectivity. Even more, Amazon is undercutting the two models Microsoft currently has on sale by $15 on one unit and $50 on the other. Here’s the list of discounts:

CPU Memory Storage Original price Sale price Core M 4GB 128GB $799 $670 Core i5 4GB 128GB $999 $785 Core i5 8GB 256GB $1,299 $1,049 Core i7 8GB 256GB $1,599 $1,345 Core i7 16GB 512GB $2,199 $1,857 Core i7 16GB 1TB $2,699 $2,336

Note that the discounted Surface Pros don’t include the Type Cover or Surface Pen. The Type Cover, offered in Burgundy, Cobalt Blue, and Platinum, will set you back another $159 on Microsoft’s store. Meanwhile, the same Type Cover appears to sell for a cheaper $104 for the Burgundy version on Amazon, $112 for the Cobalt Blue edition, and $113 for the Platinum model.

As for the Surface Pen, that’s another $99 if you go through Microsoft, sold in Platinum, Burgundy, Black, and Cobalt Blue colors. The peripheral doesn’t appear to be marked down on Amazon, although you can find plenty of alternatives for a cheaper price.

The latest Surface Pro models are technically fifth-generation units although Microsoft decided not to label the detachables as “Surface Pro 5.” Launched in June 2017, they’re based on Intel’s seventh-generation processors. The current sales may be to move product off store shelves to make room for sixth-generation models (sixth-gen Surface Pro) possibly arriving later this year.