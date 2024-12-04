 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Amazon unveils its new family of Nova foundational models

By
pasta city
AWS

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy took to the stage at the company’s re:Invent conference on Tuesday to show off six new text, image, and video generation models that it calls Amazon Nova.

This new family of multimodal generative AIs includes Nova Micro, a text-only model built for low-cost, low-latency responses; Nova Lite, a low-cost multimodal model for processing image, video, and text inputs; and Nova Pro, its general purpose multimodal model that combines “accuracy, speed, and cost for a wide range of tasks,” per the company’s announcement post. Nova Premier is Amazon’s “most capable … multimodal models for complex reasoning tasks,” while Nova Canvas is a dedicated text-to-image engine and Nova Reel is purpose-built to generate video.

Recommended Videos

The text-based models have been optimized on 15 different languages. Micro offers a 128,000-token context window while both Lite and Pro can handle up to 300,000 tokens (around 225,000 words or 30 minutes of video). The company plans to expand the context windows of its larger models up to 2 million tokens by early next year. 

Canvas enables users to generate and edit images using natural language prompts. Reels, which will compete with the likes of Gen-3 Alpha, Kling, and Dall-E 3, can generate clips up to six seconds in length from both text prompts and reference images. The video generator also offers camera motion control including pans and zooms.

“We’ve continued to work on our own frontier models,” Jassy told the assembled crowd, “and those frontier models have made a tremendous amount of progress over the last four to five months. And we figured, if we were finding value out of them, you would probably find value out of them.”

Related

Jassy also says that these models are both among the least expensive to operate and fastest in their class, though the company has yet to post benchmark data supporting those claims. “We’ve optimized these models to work with proprietary systems and APIs, so that you can do multiple orchestrated automatic steps — agent behavior — much more easily with these models,” he said. “So I think these are very compelling.”

The Micro, Lite, and Pro models (as well as Canvas and Reels) are all currently available to AWS customers. Premiere is set to arrive in Q1 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Tarantola
Andrew Tarantola
Computing Writer
Andrew Tarantola is a journalist with more than a decade reporting on emerging technologies ranging from robotics and machine…
Perplexity to introduce sneaky ads alongside its AI answers
Someone holding an iPhone 14 Pro, with Perplexity AI running on it.

It was only a matter of time. "Answer engine" startup Perplexity AI announced on Wednesday that it will begin experimenting with inserting advertisements into its chatbot responses starting next week.

Rather than a standard ad you might be familiar with, however, the platform will instead start showing ads to users in the U.S. in the form of "sponsored follow-up questions and paid media positioned to the side of an answer," from the company's advertising partners. Those include Indeed, Whole Foods, Universal McCann, and PMG.

Read more
Is AI already plateauing? New reporting suggests GPT-5 may be in trouble
A person sits in front of a laptop. On the laptop screen is the home page for OpenAI's ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot.

OpenAI's next-generation Orion model of ChatGPT, which is both rumored and denied to be arriving by the end of the year, may not be all it's been hyped to be once it arrives, according to a new report from The Information.

Citing anonymous OpenAI employees, the report claims the Orion model has shown a "far smaller" improvement over its GPT-4 predecessor than GPT-4 showed over GPT-3. Those sources also note that Orion "isn’t reliably better than its predecessor [GPT-4] in handling certain tasks," specifically coding applications, though the new model is notably stronger at general language capabilities, such as summarizing documents or generating emails.

Read more
Perplexity unveils an AI-powered ‘election information hub’
perplexity ai information hub 2024 elections harris trump screenshot 11 04 144125

As Americans turn out to the polls on Tuesday to vote, AI startup Perplexity is launching an election information hub, powered by data from the Associated Press, to provide live updates on the results.

"We want to do our part to support an informed electorate," the company announced Friday, "so we’ve built the election hub on Perplexity’s answer engine: an entry point for understanding key issues, voting intelligently, and tracking election results."

Read more