Amazon’s Deal of the Day takes up to $700 off Dell’s refurbished XPS 13, XPS 15

Chuong Nguyen
Dell XPS 15 9570 right angle
Dell’s XPS series of laptops have been arguably one of the most popular premium Windows laptops on the market since the line was released, and now you can score up to $400 off the price of the XPS 13 or XPS 15 models on Amazon (and $700 off of a higher performance model). Amazon’s discounted Deal of the Day, however, applies to refurbished XPS models, and not brand-new in-box retail versions. These refurbished models are certified by Dell and comes with a limited one-year Dell on-site warranty, according to the Amazon listing, so you’ll be able to get support if something goes wrong.

“This Certified Refurbished product is manufacturer refurbished, shows limited or no wear, and includes all original accessories plus 1 year Dell On-Site warranty,” the listing claimed.

Originally priced at $1,499, the refurbished Dell XPS 13 is now priced at $1,199 on Amazon. At that price, you’re getting a quad-core Intel Core i7-8550U processor, integrated Intel UHD 620 graphics, 512GB solid-state storage, and 16GB DDR4 memory. The unit ships with a 4K UHD touchscreen display.

For those who need the added performance of discrete graphics, the Dell XPS 13 also adds Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1050 Ti card with 4GB of video memory to the integrated graphics found on Intel’s six-core Core i7-8750H processor. Like the smaller 13-inch XPS, the XPS 15 also comes with 512GB of solid-state storage, 16GB DDR4 memory, and a 4K UHD touchscreen panel. The XPS 15 was initially priced at $2,499, but Amazon lists the unit at $1,799 as part of Dell’s refurbished deal. This represents a $700 discount.

If you need more storage and memory, a similarly configured XPS 15 with 1TB of solid-state storage and 32GB RAM retails for $1,899, down from $2,299.

If you’re interested in either laptop, you should be aware of the placement of the webcam on Dell’s XPS laptops if you frequently make or take video calls. Although Dell has been a pioneer of its InfinityEdge display, which delivers very minimal bezels around the top and sides of the screen, the design means that Dell had to move the location of the webcam to the bottom bezel. In the past, users noted that the unusual camera placement meant that you’ll be set up with an unflattering view when using the XPS systems for video calls.

In addition to Windows laptops, Amazon also has its Deal of the Day promotion on Dell’s Chromebooks, taking as much as 50 percent off the retail price for a refurbished unit.

