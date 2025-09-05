 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Amazon’s Starlink rival just revealed its first major customer

It has a long way to go to catch SpaceX's Starlink, but deals like this will help.

By
A JetBlue aircraft.
JetBlue/Amazon

Amazon’s internet-from-space initiative is in its very early stages but it’s already announced its first airline customer.

Project Kuiper, which is intending to compete with SpaceX’s Starlink service, has revealed its first major customer to be U.S. low-cost carrier JetBlue.

Recommended Videos

JetBlue will implement Project Kuiper’s satellite technology on select aircraft beginning in 2027. 

“Excited to have JetBlue as our first airline customer — bringing faster in-flight Wi-Fi to their passengers using our low-Earth orbit satellite network,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a post on X on Thursday.

Responding to the new partnership, JetBlue president Marty St. George said in a release, “Our agreement with Project Kuiper marks an exciting leap forward for us as the hands-down leader in onboard connectivity. Whether it’s binge-watching a favorite show, staying connected with loved ones, or wrapping up a work project, we’re always looking for ways to make our customers’ time in the air as connected and productive as they want it to be.”

Whereas SpaceX deployed its first Starlink internet satellites in 2019 and now has more than 7,000 of them providing broadband internet connectivity to around 6 million customers globally — including a number of airlines — Amazon only launched its first batch of 27 Project Kuiper satellites in April 2025 and has since launched a further 75 across three missions.  

Related: 
Amazon’s Kuiper satellite launch called off 30 minutes before liftoff

Amazon’s initial Kuiper constellation will be made up of more than 3,200 satellites, with more than 80 missions needed to reach that goal. 

It’s aiming to launch a high-speed, low-latency satellite-powered internet service before the end of this year, with as few as 1,000 satellites needed for global coverage. Adding a further 2,200 satellites will help to improve both network performance and reliability for residential customers and others, such as JetBlue.

JetBlue has offered free high-speed Wi-Fi aboard its aircraft since 2013 with its Fly-Fi service and will continue offering complimentary connectivity to all customers with the Kuiper-powered system.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

SpaceX’s Starlink service just hit a new customer milestone
A Starlink dish.

Starlink satellites being deployed by SpaceX. SpaceX / SpaceX

SpaceX has revealed that its internet-from-space Starlink service now has 4 million customers globally.

Read more
Amazon unveils customer terminals for internet-from-space service
Amazon's smallest customer terminal for Project Kuiper.

Amazon has shown off the hardware that will be used by the first customers of its Project Kuiper internet-from-space service.

Like SpaceX’s Starlink, Project Kuiper will use a constellation of small satellites to power a broadband service for customers around the world, though its primary focus will be on communities unserved or underserved by current internet technologies.

Read more
SpaceX nails first Starlink launch since its internet service went global
spacex finally gets its rocket airborne after several scrubs starlink sept 2022

After several postponed launches last week due to poor weather conditions, SpaceX finally got to launch its Starlink 4-34 mission, successfully deploying another 54 of its internet satellites in low-Earth orbit. The mission was the first since the company revealed last week that its Starlink internet service is now serving customers on all seven continents.

SpaceX’s workhorse Falcon 9 rocket launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 8:18 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 18. You can see the rocket climbing into the night sky in the video below.

Read more