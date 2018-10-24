Digital Trends
Computing

AMD’s next-generation Navi cards show promise in early lab testing

Jon Martindale
By
amd radeon rx 570 inhand2
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Amidst swirling rumors of an AMD Polaris refresh card in the form of an RX 590, AMD is reportedly pushing ahead with plans for a 2019 release of its next-generation Navi graphics cards and early testing results are said to be positive. Hard details about the new graphics technology remain elusive, but we do know it will be built on a 7nm process and is planned for release at some point next year.

Following the lukewarm response to AMD’s high-end Vega graphics cards, its roadmap suggests that technology will be shrunk down to 7nm for enterprise users before the end of the year. The next big thing in consumer graphics from AMD, though, is Navi. Long-rumored to be planned as a mid-range release before a high-end solution is debuted in 2020, Navi may not initially provide great competition for Nvidia’s RTX series cards, but could prove hotly competitive among mid-range cards, where AMD has traditionally performed far more favorably.

amd 7nm navi lab test rumor amdgraphicsroadmapt

The latest rumor about Navi suggests that it has been tested internally at AMD facilities and that the results have been positive. Originally reported on by Fudzilla, the news from a number of anonymous sources suggests that performance has exceeded expectations. Earlier rumors suggested we may see Vega-like performance for around $250, per HotHardware. That would make Navi an intriguing product in a market that though characterized by top-tier performance, is dominated by sales of mid-range cards like Nvidia’s GTX 1060, which has itself just undergone a refresh.

Navi has been rumored to be the last iteration of AMD’s long-running Graphics Core Next architecture which debuted in 2012 with the AMD 7000-series GPUs. That is why some fans are more intrigued by Navi’s successor, said to be code-named Arcturus.

All of this should be taken with a sizeable grain of salt as there has been little in the way of corroborating evidence to suggest Navi testing is underway. It does back up earlier rumors of a planned year of 7nm die shrinks for AMD, though. Not only will its graphics cards supposedly be built on the new process size, but its CPUs will be, too. The third-generation of AMD’s Ryzen CPUs will be built on the Zen 2 architecture, a major feature of which is a die shrink to 7nm.

Don't Miss

Spotify vs. Pandora: Which music streaming service is better for you?
windows 10 october update
Computing

A new bug in the Windows 10 October 2018 Update could delete your files

The Windows 10 October 2018 Update has been on a rough path and in the latest set of issues, a new bug is impacting native zip file operations, potentially leading to overwritten files in some instances. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Photography

Free your digital memories, and frame them, with the best photo printers

Printed photos are experiencing a revival at the moment, but you don’t need to go to a special lab. Here’s our favorite options for making quality prints, from pocket-sized printers to wide-format photo printers capable of spitting out…
Posted By Gannon Burgett, Les Shu
what is antivirus software antivirustock02
Computing

Antivirus software has evolved a lot recently, and we need it more than ever

Everyone says you need it, but really is antivirus software, and how does it work? It depends on who you ask as different digital security companies employ different techniques to combat the latest malware threats.
Posted By Jon Martindale
1195623 autosave v1 geforce gtx 1060 001
Computing

Nvidia’s new GTX 1060 6GB could counter AMD’s rumored RX 590

Nvidia's GTX 1060 is about to get more powerful for new buyers, as the green team has introduced a new version with GDDR5X memory at its disposal. This could prove competitive with AMD's rumored RX 590.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to install fonts on a Mac
Computing

A canceled education order is increasing hopes for new Macbook model

With Apple's October 30 event fast approaching, rumors continue to surface about new Macs and iPad models. In the latest news, a canceled education order is stoking hopes for a new MacBook model.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Oculus Rift
Computing

Facebook’s reported Rift 2 cancellation caused a rift with Oculus executive

Facebook may be prioritizing virtual reality on mobile experiences, which may have led to the company canceling development of the Oculus Rift 2. That may have been the cause of Oculus co-founder Brendan Iribe quitting.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
google pixelbook review stylus on keyboard
Computing

Google tests Android Messages feature on Chromebooks

Google is challenging Apple's Continuity feature with its own integration of Android and Chrome OS. Google is testing a new feature that allows Android phone owners to reply to text messages from their Chromebooks.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
how to install fonts on a Mac
Mobile

Apple could show off a new iPad Mini and AirPower charger at October event

Apple's sprung a surprise event on us, even though this year has seen loads of new Apple releases. So what's left to come? Quite a lot as it turns out. Here's what to expect from Apple's October 30 event.
Posted By Mark Jansen
spotify vs. pandora
Music

Spotify vs. Pandora: Which music streaming service is better for you?

Which music streaming platform is best for you? We pit Spotify versus Pandora, two mighty streaming services with on-demand music and massive catalogs, comparing every facet of the two services to help you decide which is best.
Posted By Parker Hall
HP Spectre X360 13 Inch 2018
Computing

HP packs 20 hours of battery life and 4G LTE in redesigned Spectre x360 models

For the fall season, HP is introducing refreshed versions of the Spectre 13, Spectre 15, and also a new Elitebook X360 1040 G5. Some of the new devices come packed with 4G LTE mobile internet access.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
black friday deals 2017 products header
Deals

Black Friday 2018: When it happens and where to find the best deals

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
celebgate hacker 9 months prison icloud
Mobile

Apple’s iCloud is experiencing issues across more than a third of its services

Multiple iCloud tools are currently down for users around the world. Apple's cloud storage and cloud computing service includes features such as iCloud Drive, Photos, iCloud Mail, iCloud Calendar, and Find My iPhone.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
refurbished MacBook Air
Deals

Score a professionally refurbished MacBook Air for less than 300 bucks

Apple computers can get pricey, with new models starting at around $1,250. You can get still great Apple hardware, however, if you go the refurbished route: Now, you can score a professionally refurbished MacBook Air for less than 300…
Posted By Lucas Coll
macbook pro 15 walkthrough 2018
Computing

Leak confirms new MacBook, Mac Mini, and iMac are incoming

In the latest round of Apple leaks, new filings with the Eurasian Economic Commission hint at several new MacBook, Mac Mini, and iMac models. The filings also show Apple model numbers which have never been seen before.
Posted By Arif Bacchus