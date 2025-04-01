 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing

The 9950X3D gives the gaming king a real run for its money

By
The bottom of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

AMD’s CPUs are the kings of gaming in 2025, with Intel’s latest-generation Arrow Lake CPUs performing worse than their 14th generation counterparts. But if you’re trying to pick the best CPU for gaming, then AMD’s 9800X3D and 9950X3D are a tough choice to pick between. The former is far more affordable, but it also misses out on eight full-size Zen 5 cores and a lot of extra multi-threading performance.

Does that make much of a difference in gaming, though? Let’s find out.

Recommended Videos

Pricing and availability

AMD launched the Ryzen 9800X3D in November 2024, a few months after the debut of the Ryzen 9000 generation of CPUs. Its launch price was $479 and besides a brief spike after it initially went on sale, it’s maintained that price ever since.

AMD announcing the 9950X3D.
AMD

The 9950X3D launched in March 2025 with a suggested price of $699. However, its popularity has made it hard to find, meaning it’s often out of stock and prices have risen in turn. At the time of writing, it’s available at major retailers for around $835.

Related

Specifications

Ryzen 7 9800X3D Ryzen 9 9950X3D
Architecture Zen 5 Zen 5
Cores/Threads 8/16 16/32
L3/L2 Cache 96MB / 8MB 128MB / 16MB
Base frequency 4.7GHz 4.3GHz
Max turbo frequency 5.2GHz 5.7GHz
Socket AM5 AM5
Max temperature 95°C 95°C
TDP 120W 170W

It’s clear looking at the specifications that the 9950X3D is the big brother of the comparatively-humble 9800X3D. It has double the cores and thread support, more L3 cache, a higher clock speed, and a higher TDP to go along with it. However, this is all fair enough considering the 9950X3D is close to double the price of its eight-core counterpart.

Outside of extremely well optimized games, too, the 9950X3D doesn’t showcase much of anything in this spec table which would give it a big advantage in gaming, which is what these CPUs are primarily designed to do. The extra boost clock mighth come into play, but that’s more likely a single core boost. When all its cores are at work it’ll run closer to 5GHz.

Performance

We did review the 9800X3D when it launched last year, so if you want some detailed results from us on how that chip performs, check out our in-depth testing. However, we haven’t had a chance to play with the 9950X3D yet, so we’ll be looking to extensive third-party results to see how well it performs and compares to the gaming king 9800X3D.

First, we’ll cover gaming, and as expected the 9950X3D is amazing. How amazing? About as amazing as the 9800X3D, it turns out. In TechPowerUp’s coverage, the two CPUs trade blows at 1080p across a range of games, and the differences between them are even less distinct at 1440p and 4K.

Generational performance for AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D.
AMD

Overall, the 9800X3D ends up slightly faster across its suite of games, but only by a couple of percent, and even then it really depends on the games you play. It’s a real toss up in gaming.

TomsHardware reports very similar results in gaming, but when switching to productivity workloads like Handbrake video encoding or Blender rendering, showcases the additional power those eight extra cores can bring to the table. With 16 cores and its higher overall clock speed, the 9950X3D blows the 9800X3D away, and even manages to eclipse the 9950X at a times, as well as giving the Intel 285K a run for its money.

It seems that in certain apps, the added cache on the 9950X3D gives it a leg up over its X3D-less counterparts.

Productivity performance for the Ryzen 9 9950X3D.
AMD

GamersNexus confirmed the same kind of results, finding the 9950X3D to be about the fastest chip you can find in almost any category. It’s the best at gaming, except when the 9800X3D just pips it at the post. It’s also extremely capable in professional workloads, often trading places with the Intel 285K and it shows clear advantages over the 9950X at times — that’s a major achievement for AMD, and its 7950X3D often fell well behind the 7950X in demanding multithreaded workloads.

Buy the 9800X3D for pure gaming

If you’re just in it for the frames in your games, the 9800X3D is by far the better buy. It offers the same, or even slightly-better performance than the 9950X3D and it’s available in greater quantities at around half the price. If you can’t make use of those extra eight cores in more demanding workloads, then there really is no need to pay for them.

Similarly, while the 9950X3D is great for content creation and productivity workloads, it’s about as good as the 9950X in most cases. There are certain applications and programs where the extra 3D V-Cache does give it a slight edge, but we’re talking about shading a second or two off a 40 second render run. You aren’t going to notice a huge difference. With the 9950X and Intel Core Ultra 285K 200-300 dollars cheaper, too, it’s easy to recommend those alternatives if you’re just looking to do professional work on your new PC.

If, however, you’re that rare breed of PC builder who wants a powerful gaming machine and render machine in one, then the 9950X3D is by far the best option. It’s blazing fast in gaming and in productivity workloads, making it the best general purpose CPU out there. You just need to pay for the privilege.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Evergreen writer
Jon Martindale is a freelance evergreen writer and occasional section coordinator, covering how to guides, best-of lists, and…
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D accounts for nearly all Zen 5 sales
The Ryzen 7 9800X3D sitting on a motherboard.

Recent sales data from German retailer MindFactory highlights a striking trend in AMD’s Zen 5 CPU lineup, with the Ryzen 7 9800X3D accounting for nearly 90% of all Ryzen 9000-series sales. The latest figures indicate that consumers overwhelmingly prefer this gaming-optimized processor over other models in the lineup.

In January 2025, MindFactory recorded 25,625 total CPU sales, with AMD capturing 92.16% of the market—equivalent to 23,615 units. Intel, by contrast, managed to sell just 2,010 processors, reinforcing AMD’s dominance in the consumer market.

Read more
The Ryzen 9 9950X and Asus TUF motherboard has a $100 discount
The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X and Asus TUF gaming motherboard on a white background.

Once considered to be one of the best processors around, there’s a fantastic deal on the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU along with an Asus TUF Gaming X870-Plus motherboard. Right now, you can buy the bundle for $836 at B&H Photo Video, so you’re saving $100 off the usual price of $936. A great bundle for anyone keen to upgrade their PC for themselves, the deal is only available for the next two days, so you don’t have long to make a decision. We’re here to tell you all it has to offer to make that choice easier.

Why you should buy the Ryzen 9 9950X CPU and Asus TUF Gaming X870-Plus bundle
We spent some extensive time in our AMD Ryzen 9 9950X review discussing its merits alongside the Ryzen 9 9900X. At the time of launch, it was the flagship of AMD’s Zen 5 range and we found it to be far more efficient than Zen 4, with far improved performance in productivity apps over Intel. With 16 cores and 32 threads, on paper it’s the ideal CPU for all your productivity-based tasks, which is good because it’s not necessarily the best value choice for gaming (but that changes when on sale). Our full review gives you benchmark figures and it’s a strong boost compared to older CPUs.

Read more
AMD calls Intel’s Arrow Lake ‘horrible’
Fingers holding an Intel 285K.

Shots fired. Frank Azor, an AMD executive, just straight-up called Intel's Arrow Lake line of CPUs "horrible." Where did it all start? Why, with the ongoing shortage of AMD’s best gaming processors, of course. And surprisingly, AMD blames Intel for the fact that its X3D processors are hard to come by right now.

In a recent media roundtable reported by Tom's Hardware, AMD admitted that it never expected the demand for its CPUs to be that high. In fact, it expected it to be lower because it thought that Intel would be more competitive -- but since Arrow Lake turned out to be largely unimpressive, people turned to AMD for their next-gen CPUs even more so than before.

Read more