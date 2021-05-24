  1. Computing

AMD is borrowing a key Intel feature for its next-gen chips

By

AMD’s upcoming AM5 socket will reportedly use a different socket design. The next generation of AMD processors will use a land grid array (LGA) socket instead of a pin grid array (PGA) socket, which AMD is currently using with its Ryzen 5000 range and has traditionally used throughout processor generations.

The information comes with ExecutableFix on Twitter, who has leaked other details about upcoming AMD products in the past. They also claim that the next-gen AM5 socket will be centered on the 600-series chipset, which is said to support dual-channel DDR5 memory and PCIe 4.0. That last bit runs counter to earlier rumors about AMD’s next-gen processors, which were originally rumored to support PCIe 5.0.

AM5 😏
– LGA-1718
– Dual-channel DDR5
– PCI-e 4.0
– 600 series chipset

&mdash; ExecutableFix (@ExecuFix) May 22, 2021

Intel started using LGA sockets in 2004 and has used them since. For LGA sockets, the CPU has contact pads on the bottom of the chip. These make contact with an array of pins that are located on the motherboard. PGA sockets are the exact opposite. The pins are located on the CPU itself, while the motherboard socket includes holes for those pins to slide into.

The AM5 socket will reportedly use an LGA1718 design, meaning there will be 1,718 pins on the motherboard. That’s nearly 400 more pins than the current AM4 design, and according to ExecutableFix, AMD will continue using the 40mm x 40mm size that AM4 is based on. LGA sockets offer a higher pin density, so it makes sense for AMD to finally jump to using an LGA socket.

AMD has already moved some of its product line to LGA sockets. Threadripper processors that use the TR4 and sTRX4 socket are based on an LGA design, as is the SP3 socket that AMD uses for its server-grade Epyc processors.

With the launch of Ryzen 5000 processors, AMD announced that it will move away from the AM4 socket that it has used since the original Ryzen range. The new AM5 socket will launch alongside AMD’s next desktop platform, which is based on a 5nm manufacturing process and rumored to launch in 2022.

Editors' Recommendations

Dell Vostro 5510 laptop price was slashed by over $750 today

dell vostro 5510 deal may 2021 laptop

The best 144Hz monitors for 2021

Acer Predator XB3 Gaming Monitor review

How to burn a CD

how to burn a CD

How to get Windows 10 for free

windows 10 october update

HP Spectre X360 gets a hefty price cut in early Memorial Day sale

HP Spectre x360 15 2019 review

Best Memorial Day Sales 2021: Best deals you can shop today

best memorial day sales 2020

HP Memorial Day Sale 2021: Save up to 47% on laptops, monitors TODAY

HP EliteBook 820 G1 HP logo

Best cheap iPad deals and sales for May 2021

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

What is USB 3.1?

Razer Blade Pro 17 review ports 2

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution: What it is and how to use it

amd radeon rx 6700 xt 12gb gddr6 vram

Best cheap Alienware deals for May 2021

Alienware Aurora R8

Best cheap Dell XPS deals for May 2021

dell xps 13 7390 review 9380 ry 1

Leaked AMD Ryzen 6000 road map reveals huge boost coming to gaming laptops

amd ryzen roadmap 6000 performance mobile mockup