AMD CES 2023: Ryzen 9 7950X3D, mobile Ryzen 7000, and more

AMD’s CES 2023 keynote is over, officially kicking off the show (although, most of the major announcements are already out of the way). Team Red had a lot to share, including Ryzen 7000X3D parts, Ryzen 7000 mobile CPUs, and new RX 7000 mobile GPUs. To catch you up, here’s everything AMD announced at CES 2023.

XDNA and Ryzen 7000 mobile

AMD started off its presentation with a bit about its XDNA architecture, and critically, how it powers a new Ryzen AI engine in Ryzen 7000 mobile CPUs. AMD has a full stack available, but it highlighted the 7040 and 7045 series during its keynote. The 7040 series goes up to eight cores and 28 watts, and it’s built using the same Zen 4 architecture as desktop Ryzen 7000 CPUs. In fact, it uses the same chiplet design as desktop CPUs, just in different packaging.

Performance seekers are after the 7045 series, though. These processors climb up to 45W and 16 cores, and they’ll be available in high-end gaming and creator laptops. Interestingly, these processors come with RDNA 2 integrated graphics, while the 7040 series comes with RDNA 3 graphics. However, the RDNA 3 chips don’t use a chiplet design like their desktop counterparts.

RDNA 3 mobile

AMD is bringing discrete laptop GPUs to market, too, including the new RX 7600M XT and non-XT. We don’t know a ton about this card yet, and AMD should release several more models in the coming months. However, the performance AMD is claiming could rival a desktop RTX 3060 if it’s true.

Alongside that GPU, AMD also announced the RX 7700S. It’s less powerful with a 100W power limit, but AMD is still claiming a 29% increase in performance over the previous generation. It’s joined by the RX 7600S, but we don’t have benchmarks for that GPU quite yet.

Desktop Ryzen 7000 3D V-Cache

We expected AMD to announce a Ryzen 7000 chip sporting AMD’s 3D V-Cache technology, but we didn’t expect to see three chips. AMD is building out its Ryzen 7000 offerings with the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, the Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and the Ryzen 7 7800X3D. The flagship chip tops out at 16 cores just like the base Ryzen9 7950X, along with 144MB of cache due to AMD’s 3D-stacking technology.

In the previous generation, we only saw a single 3D V-Cache chip, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. AMD seems confident in the tech to climb all the way up to 16 cores this generation, all while claiming generational improvements of 15% and a 10% boost over Intel’s Core i9-13900K. They arrive in February, so we won’t have to wait long to see if those claims are true.

65W non-X Ryzen 7000 and cheaper AM5

Although AMD didn’t touch on it much in its keynote, it’s also releasing three new Ryzen 7000 processors that top out at 65 watts: The Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700, and Ryzen 5 7600. AMD says these parts are nearly 50% more efficient than their X-series counterparts. They aren’t more powerful, but AMD is still claiming around a 30% generational improvement compared to Ryzen 5000.

In addition, we should see cheaper AM5 motherboards in the coming months. AMD didn’t saw how they’ll be cheaper, but the company clarified that more B650 motherboards at more reasonable prices will launch soon. We’ll have to wait and see how that pans out.

Everything else AMD announced at CES 2023

Although we covered all of AMD’s major announcements at CES here, there was a lot more that went on during the presentation:

Microsoft’s Panos Panay joined Lisa Su on stage to talk about AMD’s partnership with Microsoft and how AI is driving new features in Windows.

HP CEO Enrique Lores also came up on stage to talk about the future remote work (which involves AMD and HP, apparently, in case you didn’t know).

Lenovo’s Matt Zielinski came on stage after AMD’s gaming announcements

AMD touched on healthcare and how high-performance compute is important for robotic surgery.

Magic Leap joined AMD to talk about how AMD’s custom solution is driving AR innovations.

AMD brought up a former NASA Astronaut to talk about aerospace and the compute required for space travel, as well as women in space travel.

AMD did a victory lap with its Epyc server CPUs, and announced that Weta Digital, behind the visual effects in Avatar: The Way of Water, used AMD CPUs for the film.

AMD announced the the Alevo V70 AI processor, which is a scaled up version of the Ryzen AI engine that can do 400 trillion AI operations per second.

AMD finally revealed the MI300 processor, which combines a CPU and GPU for high-end AI applications.

