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AMD could hit GPUs and motherboards with a 10% price hike soon, and Ryzen CPUs may follow

The consumer PC market somehow keeps finding new ways to get more expensive.

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A render of a Ryzen 9000 CPU.
AMD

PC parts have spent much of 2026 getting more expensive. AMD may now be preparing another price increase. A new report from ChannelGate (via @harukaze5719) says AMD has notified partners about a roughly 10% increase planned for the fourth quarter. The report names consumer graphics chips, AI accelerators, and motherboard chipsets among the affected products.

Ryzen processors are not explicitly mentioned. There is no confirmation of a CPU price hike yet, although AMD’s reliance on TSMC leaves its client processors exposed to the same manufacturing cost increases.

TSMC is adding another cost problem for AMD

ChannelGate says TSMC has increased its foundry quotations by around 10% as manufacturing costs continue to rise. AMD depends on TSMC for a large portion of its chip production, so higher wafer prices can affect several product categories at once.

AMD RX 9050 GPU render
AMD / Digital Trends

AMD was already dealing with higher costs on the graphics side. Late last year, the company reportedly warned board partners about Radeon price increases of at least 10% as DRAM and GDDR prices climbed. Another report in August said GPU and memory bundles were becoming at least 10% more expensive for board partners.

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The latest report points to a different source of pressure. Higher foundry pricing can affect chips across AMD’s portfolio, so even if the report does not mention it, chances are likely that the consumer Ryzen CPUs could soon see their prices go up.

Motherboards were already getting more expensive

The inclusion of motherboard chipsets could make an existing problem worse. A separate supply-chain report from August said the cost of PCBs used in motherboards could rise by at least 50% by the end of 2026. Other components such as capacitors, controller chips, VRMs, and copper heatsinks were also expected to become more expensive.

Gigabyte B850 AORUS ELITE WIFI7 and MSI MAG B850 TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI motherboards
Gigabyte / MSI

Those increases had already pushed Asus, MSI, and Gigabyte toward higher motherboard pricing. AMD’s reported chipset increase would add another layer of cost if it reaches board manufacturers. CPU buyers are also facing pressure from Intel. The company is reportedly preparing another roughly 10% increase for some client processors starting October 5, following earlier hikes this year.

RAM and SSD prices are already elevated, GPUs have become more expensive, motherboard costs are climbing, and CPUs may now be joining the list. For anyone planning a new PC, the outlook is quite bleak, and waiting much longer may only mean paying more for the same build.

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Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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