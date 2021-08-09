  1. Computing

AMD’s desktop dominance might be waning as Intel Alder Lake launch nears

By

AMD has dominated the desktop crowd for the past few years. Both Newegg’s and Amazon’s best sellers lists are washed in a sea of red, with the recent Ryzen 5000 processors occupying nearly all of the top slots. AMD has dominated at international retailers, too, including at Mindfactory, one of Germany’s top electronics retailers.

Every month, Redditor u/igebor publishes data about CPU sales at Mindfactory. The most recent report shows a slight slip for AMD, who has otherwise held a commanding lead for the past few months. In May 2021, AMD peaked at 85% of all Mindfactory CPU sales, before moving to 82% of the share in June. The most recent report includes July, with AMD at 76% and Intel at 24%.

AMD and Intel sales at Mindfactory.
u/ingebor

That 24% is the largest share Intel has had since April 2020, suggesting that Team Blue might be making a bit of a comeback. Intel just revealed a road map through 2025, which lays bare how the company plans to regain the ground it has lost to AMD over the last few years. And the first step in that process is Alder Lake.

Alder Lake is Intel’s next generation of processors, and they’re set to launch later this year. They’re built using an entirely new architecture for Intel, in which the company combines big, high-performance cores with little, high-efficiency cores to boost multi-core performance and better delegate work to points on the processor.

If there’s ever been a time for Intel to punch back, it’s now. Following the success of Comet Lake processors — which still comprise the majority of Intel sales at Mindfactory — Intel released Rocket Lake processors, which were basically pushed Comet Lake chips at higher price points. Alder Lake is entirely new, which is something Intel has needed for a while.

The data from Mindfactory shows that buyers are still making purchases based on price and performance. It shows that Intel processors dropped about 10% in price in July 2021, while AMD processors grew by almost 1%. The dropping prices of Comet Lake processors is likely why Intel gained back some market share.

If the performance rumors about Alder Lake turn out true, Intel could regain the crown. Price is going to play an important role, however. AMD has steadily raised the prices of CPUs, showing just how much of a lead it has over Intel. At Mindfactory, at least, AMD made up 81% of CPU revenue in July. Intel’s revenue share largely came from Comet Lake, which are last-gen parts with falling prices.

Of course, Mindfactory is only a single retailer, but it’s interesting to see the ebb and flow of sales over the past year and change. Alder Lake could turn things around in Intel’s favor, but AMD has yet to reveal what it has in store with its Zen 4 architecture in 2022.

Editors' Recommendations

Dell slashes up to $400 off their gaming laptops today — but hurry!

Dell G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop open with game onscreen.

Can’t afford a laptop for school? This one can be yours for $17/month

gateway notebook deal walmart august 2021 11 6 ultra slim laptop

Walmart Back-to-School Sale 2021: Save big on tech and essentials

walmart sams club electronic cigarettes stop selling vaping products outdoor sign

Someone could be getting fired for this crazy Chromebook deal

HP 11-inch Chromebook on White Background

Best cheap lap desk deals for August 2021

best lap desk deals costway

You can now replay PS3 classics with AMD Super Resolution

The best free VPNs for 2021

best vpn for small business man holding phone app creation internet protocols protection network

Best cheap iPad deals and sales for August 2021

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

Forget an iMac: This HP workstation is a fraction of the price today

HP All-in-One 24-df1036xt, keyboard and mouse from a left angle on a white background.

Best cheap Dell laptop deals and sales for August 2021

dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

Best cheap HP laptop deals for August 2021

best cheap HP laptop deals

XPS 13 laptops and XPS desktops get massive discounts at Dell today

Dell XPS 13 on white background.

Save tons with a Dell refurbished laptop during this back-to-school sale

Dell Latitude 5480 laptop on a white background with a country scene on screen.