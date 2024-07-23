 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

AMD just launched a free tool all serious PC gamers should have

By
A screenshot of Frame Latency Meter running on top of a game render.
AMD

AMD has just unveiled Frame Latency Meter (FLM), an open-source Windows utility designed to measure the response time of games based on mouse movements. FLM measures the time it takes for a mouse movement to translate into a new frame on the screen, providing insights into system performance.

This tool is particularly aimed at advanced gamers, power users, and game developers who are keen on optimizing whole-system latency or reducing input lag. If you’re new to frame latency measurements, they are commonly used online to approximate input lag by measuring button-to-pixel latency.

Recommended Videos

This used to be done with a high-speed camera, a mouse, and an FPS game with a visible muzzle flash. The camera would capture the moment the mouse was clicked, and you would count the frames until the muzzle flash or other on-screen reaction appeared.

A screenshot of AMD's Frame Latency Meter software.
AMD

This utility does not require any special equipment and works with any AMD, Nvidia, or Intel GPU that supports DirectX 11 or newer. For capturing data, AMD GPUs use the Advanced Media Framework or AMF codec, while other GPUs use the DirectX Graphics Infrastructure or DXGI codec. FLM can generate detailed latency and effective frame-rate statistics, which can be exported to CSV files for further data analysis.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

FLM measures latency by continuously capturing frames and comparing each one to the previous frame within a selected region. It then generates a mouse movement event using standard Windows functionality and waits for the frame contents to change. The time between the mouse movement and the detected frame change is recorded as the latency.

To achieve a cleaner value, 16 latency measurements are averaged per row, but more measurements can be averaged for greater precision. Since FLM doesn’t require muzzle flash to measure latency, it allows for quick, repeated measurements without concerns about running out of ammo, enabling the application to autonomously collect unlimited samples for higher accuracy.

The software also offers some level of customization, enabling users to measure latency based on mouse movements or clicks. Users can specify frame capture regions and even choose between small samples, continuous accumulation, or a constant meter for measurements. It also supports frame generation technology, although there’s no clarity on whether it is compatible with all games that support the latest FSR 3 or DLSS 3.

FLM is available as a free download for Windows 10 and 11 users via GPU Open or the official GitHub repository.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal is a Computing writer contributing content around PC hardware, laptops, monitors, and more for Digital Trends. Having…
Graphics terms every PC gamer should know
Kena Bridge of Spirits on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9.

PC gaming is filled with jargon that mixes together marketable names with scientific descriptions to create a pile of terms that are next to impossible to decipher. Knowing the vocabulary of graphics terms is important for optimizing your performance, understanding your games, and tweaking your graphics menus, and we're here to define all of the labels flying around.

We're focusing on terms that you'll find commonly in games that don't have an obvious definition -- we trust you can figure out what "reflection quality" means -- but there may be some terms we missed. If there's something you're wondering about, click that author name on top of this article and shoot me an email.
Graphics settings

Read more
23% of PC gamers probably can’t play Alan Wake 2. Here’s why
Alan looks surprised in Alan Wake 2.

We've known for months that Alan Wake 2 will be one of the most demanding games on PC, but new details show just how taxing the upcoming title from developer Remedy will actually be. According to a now-deleted tweet from a Remedy employee, somewhere around 23% of PC players won't be able to play the game.

To be clear, the employee didn't say that number explicitly. In response to the outcry over the Alan Wake 2 system requirements, the employee shared that only cards with mesh shaders are officially supported, meaning any Nvidia 10-series or AMD RX 5000-series GPUs or older aren't officially supported.

Read more
All ray tracing games on PC: AMD Radeon and Nvidia RTX ray tracing
Motorcycles chasing in Watch Dogs Legion.

The best graphics cards all support ray tracing now, whether you use an Nvidia RTX card or an AMD Radeon one (assuming it's from the RX 6000 range or perhaps one of the latest RX 7000-series cards). We rounded up every game that supports ray tracing on PC now, as well as several titles that will support the sophisticated lighting tech in the future.

Ray tracing is demanding on your graphics card, but the list of ray tracing PC games continues to grow. If you don't want to sort through the mess, make sure to read our roundup on the best ray-tracing PC games to know which ones to download first. And if you're a beginner, jump to the bottom section to find out what you need for ray tracing on PC.
Ray-tracing PC games available now

Read more