AMD FSR 4 uses AI to offer up to 3.7x gaming performance

AMD finally shared technical specifications and pricing for its latest RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs. After a rather dull announcement at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the company today hosted a special online event where it spoke about architectural details and new features that we can expect from the RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT graphics cards.

Alongside the launch of the Radeon RX 9000 series, AMD also announced key updates to its upscaling and performance-boosting technologies. FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 4 represents a significant shift in AMD’s approach to image upscaling and frame generation, while HYPR-RX receives refinements to further optimize gaming performance.

FSR 4 marks a departure from previous versions by fully leveraging the AI accelerators in AMD’s RDNA 4 architecture. Unlike FSR 3.1, which relied on traditional spatial upscaling methods, FSR 4 introduces AI-driven enhancements for improved image clarity and motion fluidity. However, this new iteration will initially be exclusive to RDNA 4 GPUs, with potential—but uncertain—compatibility for RDNA 3 and RDNA 2 at a later stage. AMD notably has plans to continue offering FSR 3.1.

One of the key features of FSR 4 is its integration with frame generation, allowing the AI cores in RX 9000-series GPUs to generate additional frames, similar to Nvidia’s DLSS frame generation. While AMD has not disclosed whether FSR 4 relies on a transformer-based neural network like DLSS 4 or a convolutional neural network (CNN), early image comparisons indicate a noticeable improvement over FSR 3.1. The update also comes with AMD’s claim that it is neural rendering ready, hinting at future advancements that could integrate Microsoft’s Cooperative Vectors.

As per AMD’s claims, FSR 4 with frame generation can offer a performance uplift of up to 3.7x. Additionally, FSR 4 will be compatible with existing games that support FSR 3.1, though how this will be implemented remains unclear. It may require manual activation through driver settings rather than automatic integration.

At launch, over 30 games will support FSR 4, with AMD aiming to expand this to more than 75 titles by the end of 2025. As with all frame-generation technologies, real-world performance and responsiveness will depend on individual implementation.

HYPR-RX, AMD’s one-click driver-level performance enhancement suite, is also receiving improvements. This feature consolidates multiple performance-boosting technologies, including FSR/RSR, Radeon Anti-Lag, Radeon Boost, and AFMF 2, offering an all-in-one solution for users looking to maximize FPS without manual tweaking.

A key component of this update is AFMF 2.1 (AMD Fluid Motion Frames), which brings refinements to frame generation by reducing ghosting, improving fine details, and enhancing overlay detection. While HYPR-RX can provide noticeable gains in select games, performance improvements will vary based on individual titles and system configurations.

AMD’s FSR 4 and HYPR-RX updates signal a stronger push into AI-enhanced gaming technologies, placing them in direct competition with Nvidia’s DLSS and Reflex ecosystem. While the exclusivity of FSR 4 to RDNA 4 GPUs may limit its initial adoption, its integration into existing FSR-supported titles could encourage developers to adopt the new standard. Meanwhile, HYPR-RX’s improvements could offer a convenient way for casual gamers to optimize performance with minimal effort. As these technologies roll out, real-world benchmarks will determine their effectiveness and impact on the gaming landscape.