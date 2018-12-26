Share

CES is still a few weeks away, but rumors continue to surface on what graphics card and other chipset makers will be revealing at the annual event. In the latest round of rumors, AMD may launch a new consumer GPU in time for January, according to WCCFTech.

Citing a “confirmation,” the report claims that AMD will introduce three products at its CES keynote. These include the Ryzen 3000 Series CPUs, Ryzen 3000 Series APUs with Vega Graphics, and a new Radeon Vega II graphics card for consumers. Lisa Su, CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, is also supposedly confirmed to talk more about AMD’s progress on its 7nm platform, according to the report.

It has been known for some time now that AMD would be releasing new Ryzen 3000 series CPUs for thin and low-powered laptops, so that isn’t the big news here. The new Ryzen CPUs could also be running on the 7nm architecture, putting the company ahead of rival Intel, as recently shown in leaked benchmarks. Per the report, both the stand-alone CPU version and APU version with Vega graphics on board will supposedly now come after CES 2019 to further compete against Intel and Nvidia.

Aside from the news on the Ryzen series, the new Radeon Vega II is being reported as the consumer version of AMD’s enterprise-focused Vega 20-series GPU. Details and specifications were naturally not immediately available, but it supposedly was a project of AMD Radeon General Manager Mike Rayfield, who is leaving at the end of this year.

“This much I have confirmed. As for what it is, based on my past talks with some industry insiders, I believe this is going to be the Radeon Vega II … This is something that I was told was one of the last projects of Mike Rayfield and should be the one AMD launches at CES 2019,” WCCFTech said.

AMD’s keynote at CES 2019 is scheduled for January 9, so you can expect to officially hear more then. Aside from AMD, it has been a busy week of leaks, with filings hinting at the production of Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 variants and alleged specs surfacing on the GeForce RTX 2050 and entry-level GTX 1150 cards.