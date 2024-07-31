AMD gaming is plummeting

AMD has reported its Q2 2024 financial results, and they present an interesting narrative of successes and challenges. The company’s gaming hardware, however, is continuing to experience a substantial decline.

Despite an overall 9% year-over-year revenue increase for AMD, the gaming graphics division plummeted by a staggering 59% in the second quarter of 2024, a clear indicator of the difficulties the company is encountering in this highly competitive market.

AMD attributes the drop “primarily due to a decrease in semi-custom revenue.” The fall in gaming revenue underscores the shifting dynamics and consumer preferences in the gaming hardware market too.

Despite launching several new products aimed at gamers, including the powerful RX 7900 XTX, AMD has struggled to capture the market share needed to boost its gaming segment revenue. The lack of traction can be attributed to the superior performance and established reputation of Nvidia’s offerings, which continue to attract the majority of gamers seeking high-end graphics solutions.

On the other hand, AMD’s AI data center sales were a significant highlight, contributing $1 billion in revenue. This surge underscores the company’s strategic pivot toward artificial intelligence, which seems to be paying off handsomely. The data center segment also demonstrated robust growth, with revenue climbing 93%. The demand for AMD’s EPYC processors continues to rise, driven by their competitive performance and efficiency in handling data-intensive tasks.

This segment’s performance highlights AMD’s growing footprint in the data center market, a critical area as enterprises and cloud service providers expand their infrastructure to meet the increasing demand for data processing and storage.

Sales of AMD’s PC processors also saw an uptick of 49%, reaching $1.5 billion which is noteworthy as it predominantly involves Zen 4 and earlier CPUs. This indicates a strong demand ahead of the Zen 5 launch. AMD is going to launch its new lineup of Ryzen 9000 desktop CPUs next month.

The processors were originally meant to go on sale July 31; however, due to quality issues the company has changed its plans and will begin selling the Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 5 9600X on August 8, and the Ryzen 9 9900X and Ryzen 9 9950X on August 15.

Despite the challenges in the gaming sector, AMD’s overall financial health seems to remain robust. The company’s strategic focus on AI and data centers has provided a buffer against the volatility in the gaming market.

The 9% year-over-year revenue increase is a strong indicator of AMD’s resilience and ability to adapt to changing market dynamics. The company reported a total revenue of $6.3 billion for Q2 2024, showcasing its ability to maintain growth despite sector-specific setbacks.