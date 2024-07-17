 Skip to main content
This AMD Radeon RX 6700 is 30% off in Prime Day GPU deals

Nothing says power and performance like a great GPU for your gaming PC. When it comes to graphical capabilities, one of the best brands in the business is AMD. As part of Amazon Prime Day, you’ll be able to score a great discount on a terrific AMD graphics chip: For a limited time, you can take home the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT for $280. At full price you’d be spending around $400 for this bad boy, so you can go ahead and put that extra $120 you pocketed toward one of the best Prime Day monitor deals we found! 

Why you should buy the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

Your gaming PC should have an excellent CPU to steer the ship, but a powerful GPU is just as important. In the case of the 6700 XT, you can expect max clock speeds of 2,581MHz and an average of 2,321MHz. Whether you’re indulging in a bit of FPS gameplay with extremely detailed environments and character animations, or you’re engulfed in all-out war as hundreds of online players swarm your position, the 6700 XT is strong enough to adapt to any demanding in-game scenario.

As far as resolution and frame rate goes, you can expect up to 8K/60Hz, even though a majority of gamers will enjoy the GPU’s 4K/120Hz capabilities. Once you factor in AMD’s DirectX 12 Ultimate, you’ll be bewildered at just how good the 6700 XT is at delivering bright and colorful visuals. When paired with an appropriate monitor, the sky truly becomes the limit. You’ll also be able to enjoy HDMI 2.1 support, which means features like VRR and AMD FreeSync will bring incredible motion clarity and minimal lag to the table.

There are plenty of Prime Day GPU deals to take advantage of, but when it comes to a graphics card brand that we’re always glad to stand behind, we can think of no better than AMD. And as a reminder, you’ll save $120 when you purchase the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT through Amazon. And do be sure to check out some of the other Prime Day deals we’ve been logging!

