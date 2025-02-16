 Skip to main content
AMD’s next-gen GPUs to go on sale next month

AMD Radeon RX 9070 GPUs from different brands
AMD

AMD’s upcoming Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT graphics cards are officially set to hit the market on March 6, according to certain retail listings. The new GPUs, based on AMD’s RDNA 4 architecture, will launch just a few weeks after Nvidia’s RTX 5070 Ti and possibly before the RTX 5070, setting the stage for a heated mid-range GPU battle.

As per Tom’s Hardware, screenshots of RX 9070 and 9070 XT models from XFX listed on Amazon were shared by hardware leaker momomo_us having a price range from $649 to $849. One of these listing notably mentions, “This item will be released on March 6, 2025.”

These cards are expected to deliver performance improvements over their predecessors, with the RX 9070 XT reportedly featuring 16GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit bus, positioning it as a high-capacity alternative to Nvidia’s offerings. While official specifications remain unconfirmed, leaks suggest that AMD is focusing on efficiency and raw VRAM capacity rather than competing directly with Nvidia’s AI-accelerated features like DLSS 3 and ray tracing advancements.

Ahead of the launch, AMD has announced a special event on February 28, where the company is expected to provide official details on the RX 9070 series and possibly other upcoming GPUs. This announcement comes as Nvidia gears up to launch the RTX 5070 Ti, making AMD’s timing a direct challenge to its competitor. The event is likely to include final specs, performance comparisons, and AMD’s marketing push against Nvidia’s latest offerings.

The wait is almost over. Join us on February 28 at 8 AM EST for the reveal of the next-gen @AMD Radeon RX 9000 Series. Get ready to make it yours when it hits shelves in early March. RSVP by subscribing to the AMD YouTube channel: https://t.co/4rkVxeoDIa

&mdash; David McAfee (@McAfeeDavid_AMD) February 13, 2025

With the launch of the RX 9070 series, AMD aims to strengthen its presence in the high-end 1440p and entry-level 4K gaming markets. The company is expected to leverage its historically strong price-to-performance ratio to appeal to gamers looking for an alternative to Nvidia’s 50-series lineup. While Nvidia’s RTX 5070-series is anticipated to dominate in AI-driven applications, AMD’s bet on high VRAM capacity could appeal to content creators and users who prioritize memory over proprietary upscaling technologies.

This launch also follows AMD’s strategic shift in its GPU lineup, as the company has reportedly scaled back on high-end RDNA 4 models in favor of focusing on the mid-to-upper segment of the market. As the February 28 event approaches, more details on the RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT’s performance and feature set are expected to emerge, giving buyers a clearer picture of how they stack up against Nvidia’s latest offerings.

Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal Khullar is a computing writer at Digital Trends who contributes to various topics, including CPUs, GPUs, monitors, and…
