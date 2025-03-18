Struggling to find an AMD RX 9070? Stock shortages may ease soon

AMD’s Radeon RX 9070 series graphics cards are facing a massive supply shortage ever since their launch earlier this month, leading to price hikes and limited availability. However, Yeston, an add-in-board (AIB) partner, has reassured customers that supply will stabilize after April, offering relief to those struggling to find the GPUs at reasonable prices.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Yeston acknowledged the current stock issues but confirmed that weekly restocks are happening and that a more stable supply flow is expected after April. This suggests AMD and its partners are ramping up production to meet demand and ease market shortages.

🥰Hello everyone! Thank you for the support! We have received a lot of messages and would love to inform you now the supply is unstable, but we will restock every week. Please don't be frustrated if you didn't get it. The supply will continue stable to be available after April. https://t.co/U6oJSkziqb — YESTON盈通 (@YestonOfficial) March 18, 2025

The Radeon RX 9070 series, built on AMD’s RDNA 4 architecture, includes the RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT models. Priced competitively at $549 and $599 respectively, these GPUs are either sold out or available as part of a fully built gaming PC from various system integrators.

If you do manage to find one, like this RX 9070 XT on Amazon, you are going to end up paying a lot more than the original MSRP. This pricing surge is not unique to AMD, as Nvidia is facing similar supply issues with its RTX 50 series GPUs. Many retailers have struggled to keep Nvidia’s latest graphics cards in stock, and scalpers have taken advantage of the situation, further inflating prices. According to Tom’s Hardware, retailers like Micro Center and Newegg, have increased prices for the Radeon RX 9070 XT by 11.7% to 21.7% in the U.S. and around 14.5% to 21.8% for the RX 9070.

With both AMD and Nvidia dealing with stock shortages, the overall GPU market remains volatile. However, Yeston’s confirmation that Radeon RX 9070 supply will improve post-April suggests that relief is on the horizon. As production stabilizes, consumers can expect better availability and potentially more competitive pricing in the coming months.