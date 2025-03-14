 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

AMD GPU stock woes set to ease, but I’m concerned about the cost

By
Various AMD RX 9000 series graphics cards.
AMD

AMD’s RX 9000 series launched with a bang, quickly competing against some of the best graphics cards, and the gamers were ready. The cards disappeared from the shelves quickly upon release, and many are now left waiting for restocks. To that end, we have some good news: More GPUs are on the horizon. The bad news? I’m still concerned about their prices.

The happy update comes from Frank Azor, the chief architect of gaming solutions and gaming marketing at AMD. Azor responded to a review of the RX 9070 XT, thanking the publication and then elaborating: “More supply is coming. Thank you for your patience.”

Recommended Videos

It’s true — AMD’s new GPUs sold out very quickly, which hasn’t always been the case. AMD managed to price the cards correctly; the reviews have been largely favorable; the supply was seemingly larger than what Nvidia’s been able to provide (despite claims that the RTX 50-series shipped in great quantities).

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

In short, everything lined up for a successful GPU launch, and it was. A recent survey showed that over 70% of gamers chose AMD instead of Nvidia’s RTX 50-series.

More supply is coming. Thank you for your patience.

&mdash; Frank Azor (@AzorFrank) March 13, 2025

With more cards on the way, it sounds like there should be no reason to complain, but the reality isn’t quite that simple. It’s not just AMD GPUs that people want — they want them at their recommended list price (MSRP), and that might be tricky. Some retailers have already warned that they won’t be able to sell the cards at MSRP going forward.

AMD RX 9070 XT listed on Amazon.
Amazon

I’m always keeping tabs on GPU prices, and a quick peek at Amazon and Newegg tells me that it’s not good. Amazon only has a couple of RX 9070 XT cards listed at ridiculous prices; meanwhile, Newegg’s entire stock is sold out, and only one card is listed at MSRP to begin with. The others cost more, ranging from $670 to $860.

It seems that other gamers have the same idea as me. Responses to Azor’s tweet are largely centered around whether the cards will be sold at MSRP or not. It makes sense. The GPUs have a lot of value for the money at $600, but adding an extra $250 (or more) changes the narrative. For now, the only thing we can do is be patient and hope that AMD will come to a consensus with its add-in board (AIB) partners.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
AMD might’ve already lost the war with the RX 9070 XT
Various AMD RX 9000 series graphics cards.

It looks like I may have played myself again. I was genuinely excited about AMD's RX 9070 XT, but now, I'm starting to worry about its future. I always knew that the new AMD flagship wouldn't be able to compete against some of Nvidia's best graphics cards, but I had a lot of hope that it'd still be a great competitor for a number of other reasons.

I'm not doubting the performance of the RX 9070 XT. I have no reason to, as we don't know a thing about it -- and that's exactly why I'm worried. Not only are the GPUs still a complete mystery, but they've also reportedly been delayed. At this rate, I fear that AMD may have lost the war before it even started, and I'm not alone.
What's going on with RDNA 4?

Read more
We now know why AMD chose to delay RDNA 4 — well, kind of
AMD announcing FSR 4 during CES 2025.

AMD hasn't been very forthcoming when it comes to information about its RX 9000 series GPUs, but we just got an update as to why the cards won't be available until sometime in March. The company cites software optimization and FSR 4 as the two reasons why it most likely decided to delay the launch of RDNA 4. But is that all there is to it, or is AMD waiting to see some of Nvidia's best graphics cards before pulling the trigger on the RX 9070 XT?

The update comes from David McAfee, AMD's vice president and general manager of the Ryzen CPU and Radeon graphics division. A couple of days ago, McAfee took to X (Twitter) to announce that AMD was excited to launch the RX 9000 series in March. This caused a bit of an uproar, with many enthusiasts wondering why AMD was choosing to wait so long.

Read more
Radeon RX 9000 series: everything we know about AMD’s next GPUs
Various AMD RX 9000 series graphics cards.

AMD's RX 9000 series is right around the corner, and it's almost ready to compete against some of the best graphics cards. Although AMD keeps all the juicy information about RDNA 4  under wraps, we now know more than we did just a couple of months ago, and leakers are here to supply the rest of it.

Here's everything you need to know about the RX 9000 series.
AMD RX 9000 series: pricing and availability

Read more