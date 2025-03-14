AMD GPU stock woes set to ease, but I’m concerned about the cost

AMD’s RX 9000 series launched with a bang, quickly competing against some of the best graphics cards, and the gamers were ready. The cards disappeared from the shelves quickly upon release, and many are now left waiting for restocks. To that end, we have some good news: More GPUs are on the horizon. The bad news? I’m still concerned about their prices.

The happy update comes from Frank Azor, the chief architect of gaming solutions and gaming marketing at AMD. Azor responded to a review of the RX 9070 XT, thanking the publication and then elaborating: “More supply is coming. Thank you for your patience.”

It’s true — AMD’s new GPUs sold out very quickly, which hasn’t always been the case. AMD managed to price the cards correctly; the reviews have been largely favorable; the supply was seemingly larger than what Nvidia’s been able to provide (despite claims that the RTX 50-series shipped in great quantities).

In short, everything lined up for a successful GPU launch, and it was. A recent survey showed that over 70% of gamers chose AMD instead of Nvidia’s RTX 50-series.

More supply is coming. Thank you for your patience. — Frank Azor (@AzorFrank) March 13, 2025

With more cards on the way, it sounds like there should be no reason to complain, but the reality isn’t quite that simple. It’s not just AMD GPUs that people want — they want them at their recommended list price (MSRP), and that might be tricky. Some retailers have already warned that they won’t be able to sell the cards at MSRP going forward.

I’m always keeping tabs on GPU prices, and a quick peek at Amazon and Newegg tells me that it’s not good. Amazon only has a couple of RX 9070 XT cards listed at ridiculous prices; meanwhile, Newegg’s entire stock is sold out, and only one card is listed at MSRP to begin with. The others cost more, ranging from $670 to $860.

It seems that other gamers have the same idea as me. Responses to Azor’s tweet are largely centered around whether the cards will be sold at MSRP or not. It makes sense. The GPUs have a lot of value for the money at $600, but adding an extra $250 (or more) changes the narrative. For now, the only thing we can do is be patient and hope that AMD will come to a consensus with its add-in board (AIB) partners.