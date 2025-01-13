 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

AMD may still wait for Nvidia before unleashing RDNA 4

By
Various AMD RX 9000 series graphics cards.
AMD

AMD’s future best graphics cards should be right around the corner, but with no specifics, it’s hard to say when exactly we’ll reach that particular corner. However, a new leak from the Chiphell forum implies that whatever release date AMD may have had in mind for its RX 9000 series GPUs may have changed. The most interesting part is that the leaker implies Nvidia may have played a part in this decision.

Before we dive in, remember that all of this is speculation. During its CES 2025 keynote, AMD barely spoke about RDNA 4, so the release dates are a mystery. Some leakers repeated a rumored release date of January 23 in the past few days, though, and according to Napoleon on the Chiphell forums, that may no longer be true.

Recommended Videos

AMD is said to be holding back and waiting for Nvidia to play its cards. What does that mean, exactly? We know that the GPUs are ready, as two of AMD’s partners have already showcased them at CES — so it almost certainly cannot be an engineering issue.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

RDNA4 delay

Waiting for NVIDIA to play their cards firsthttps://t.co/VHwGT2MBuc

&mdash; HXL (@9550pro) January 13, 2025

It could still be a matter of performance per dollar, though. AMD may want to know more about the performance of Nvidia’s RTX 5080, or perhaps even the RTX 5070, in order to set the pricing for its own cards in a competitive way. More news from the Chiphell forums told us last week that the RX 9070 XT might cost anywhere between $480 and $550, which would already be a competitive price tag given the card’s rumored performance. Most leaks currently pin it at around the same level as the RTX 4070 Ti or even the RTX 4080, both of which are pricier.

It’s hard to say whether there’s any merit to this particular leak. We don’t know whether that January 23 date was real to begin with, which makes it harder to judge. However, we do have some information about RDNA 4.

For starters, the GPUs have been spotted at B&H, with preorder dates starting on January 23. To that end, many leakers believed that January 22 was the date for the review embargo, which gave more weight to that January 23 preorder date. However, the GPUs have since been taken down from the B&H website.

Gigabyte's RX 9070 XT GPU.
TechPowerUp / Gigabyte

AMD has also told us that it would release RDNA 4 in a matter of weeks. That could mean anything, but it also specified that it’d be within the first quarter of 2025 — which means before the end of March, but “not March 31,” as AMD executive Frank Azor specified.

If we assume that the January 23 release date was real, AMD would’ve beaten Nvidia to the punch. The first RTX 50-series GPUs are set to arrive on January 30, with the RTX 5070 Ti and the RTX 5070 to follow sometime in February. However, it almost feels less important for AMD to bring its cards to market before Nvidia right now, considering that the RX 9070 XT will not be able to compete against either. AMD’s offerings are in a different bracket, both performance- and pricing-wise. We will have to wait for an announcement from AMD to find out the true release date.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
Nvidia’s DLSS 4 can ‘see into the future’
nvidia dlss 4 announcement day 0 game app support

Alongside the announcement of its new RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, and 5070 GPUs at CES 2025, Nvidia revealed its next version of the wildly popular Deep Learning Super Sampling, or DLSS. Nvidia has expanded DLSS several times over the past few years, and DLSS 3, which is available today, is already a mainstay in hundreds of PC games. DLSS 4 looks to push that even further, which is where its ability to "see into the future" comes into play.

Promising neural rendering capabilities, DLSS 4 is one of the key features of Nvidia's new range of RTX 50-series graphics cards. DLSS 4 introduces Multi Frame Generation, an AI-driven technology that is said to significantly enhance gaming performance by generating up to three additional frames for each rendered frame. Essentially, it can predict

Read more
Nvidia promises RTX 4090 performance in a $1,300 laptop
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang holding an RTX 50 GPU and a laptop.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang just unveiled the RTX 50-series, including both desktop cards like the beastly RTX 5090 and laptop variants. As far as laptop gamers go, there's a lot to get hyped for here, as these GPUs might end up being some of the best graphics cards in terms of performance. Huang promises to deliver RTX 4090-level performance in a $1,300 laptop, and that's at half the thermal design power (TDP).

During the CES 2025 keynote, Huang spoke about the various GPUs that are on the way to laptops. Availability starts in March, and although no precise release dates have been given yet, we know what to expect in terms of pricing, and we also have a bit of a clue about the performance.

Read more
AMD’s new GPUs were a complete no-show at CES 2025
Various AMD RX 9000 series graphics cards.

Many awaited AMD's CES 2025 keynote with bated breath. After all, the company was expected to divulge more information about the RX 9000 series, which could soon compete against some of the best graphics cards.

But, by the end of the keynote, the YouTube chat and my own mind were both flooded with just one question: "What about new graphics cards?"
Nothing but a brief mention

Read more