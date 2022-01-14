AMD Renoir-X Ryzen 4000 may rival new Intel Alder Lake CPUs

A new leak suggests that AMD may be getting ready to release a new lineup of processors dubbed AMD Renoir-X Ryzen 4000. The CPUs are said to run on the Zen 2 architecture and are targeted at midrange and entry level builds.

As the Intel Alder Lake family of processors has recently been expanded to include budget-friendly options, it’s not a stretch to assume that the new Renoir-X lineup may become the direct competitor to the new Intel CPUs.

AMD Renoir-X is going to be part of the Ryzen 4000 family. Rumored to utilize the 7nm Zen 2 core architecture, the lineup is likely to feature the same specifications as the Ryzen 4000G APUs. However, the new Renoir-X is not going to feature any integrated graphics, meaning that it won’t be an APU and can only be referred to as a CPU.

The latest leak comes from Enthusiast Citizen, who posted specifications of the new AMD lineup on Bilibili, a Chinese social media website. According to that information, it seems that the Renoir-X is going to be compatible with the A320 platform and other entry-level motherboards, which should make it fairly accessible to most users.

Enthusiast Citizen described three new Ryzen 4000 CPUs and talked about their specifications. The lineup is said to include the Ryzen 7 4700 with eight cores, 16 threads, 3MB L2 cache, and 8MB L3 cache. This is the most powerful CPU in the lineup with a base clock speed of 3.6GHz that can be boosted up to 4.4GHz.

The Renoir-X family also includes the Ryzen 5 4600 with six cores and 12 threads, clock speeds ranging from 3.6GHz to 4.1GHz, and 3MB of L2 cache (the L3 cache is the same as in the Ryzen 7.) There’s also a budget Ryzen 3 4300 with four cores, eight threads, a 2MB L2 cache, and a 4MB L3 cache. This CPU features a higher base clock speed than the Ryzen 5, rated at 3.8GHz, but can only be overclocked up to 4.0GHz.

As mentioned by Wccftech, Enthusiast Citizen has been a reliable leaker when it comes to AMD before, but it’s important to take these specifications with a little skepticism. Until AMD itself confirms that these new processors are on the way and talks about their specs, all we can do is speculate.

Regardless of the accuracy of the new leak, it does make perfect sense for AMD to want to hit the midrange market before moving on to the new AM5 socket. Intel’s new budget CPUs are affordable, but they still pack a lot of punch thanks to the new Golden Cove cores. There has never been a better time for AMD to release a few new units to try to reclaim some of the market share that Intel is now competing for.

