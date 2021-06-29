  1. Computing

How the AMD RX 6800 XT runs 9% faster than it did at launch

By

At launch, AMD’s RDNA 2-powered RX 6000 cards performed slightly worse than Nvidia’s RTX 30-series range. The RX 6900 XT ran about 10% slower than the competing RTX 3090, and the RX 6800 XT ran about 6% slower than the competing RTX 3080. Through various optimizations, however, the tables have turned. According to some testing data, AMD’s cards now run up to 9% faster depending on the resolution and card.

An analysis from 3DCenter shows the performance gains AMD has achieved over the past several months. Using benchmarks from various outlets in December 2020, it found that the RTX 3080 performed about 3.5% better at Full HD and 1440p. Using data from June 2021, the performance gap has flipped in AMD’s favor, with the RX 6800 XT performing 5% better at Full HD and 3.1% better at 1440p.

A bar graph showing an AMD and Nvidia performance comparison over time from December 2020 to June 2021.
3DCenter

Performance increases are only natural for graphics cards, as driver optimizations squeeze out extra performance, and updated benchmarking rigs contribute to more impressive results. As 3D Center points out, though, there are other factors at work for AMD. Both AMD and Nvidia saw performance gains between December 2020 and June 2021, but AMD saw more of an improvement.

Smart Access Memory (SAM) plays a big role. This feature allows Ryzen 5000 and select Ryzen 3000 processors to access all of the video memory on RX 6000 cards. Nvidia has a similar feature called Resizable Bar. Both features achieve the same goal, but benchmarks show an average 7% improvement with SAM and only a 1% improvement with Resizable Bar.

This difference alone shows the gap described by 3DCenter. Combined with driver optimizations and better test benches, the power of SAM is starting to show through. It’s not a massive improvement, but still enough for AMD to claim the performance crown at certain resolutions.

There are a couple of caveats to 3DCenter’s analysis, though. The first is that the benchmarks only account for rasterized performance, so the data doesn’t consider ray-tracing results. RX 6000 cards have performed worse than RTX 3000 cards in ray tracing benchmarks due to the fact that Nvidia offers DLSS (an upscaling technology that’s essential for ray tracing). AMD recently released a DLSS competitor in the form of FidelityFX Super Resolution, though it’s too soon to draw any firm ray tracing comparisons between the two brands.

Resolution is also a point of contention. It’s true that AMD’s cards have seen a performance improvement across the board, but more so at Full HD and 1440p. At 4K, AMD’s cards have improved in the range of 3%, which is the same performance gain Nvidia cards have seen over the past few months.

Editors' Recommendations

Windows 11 first impressions: An exciting new era, controversies aside

Windows 11

You won’t believe how cheap a refurbished Dell laptop is with this coupon

Dell Latitude 7390 Laptop refurb white bg

5 ways to optimize your home Wi-Fi network for the work-from-home era

how to optimize wifi network for work from home wrt1900acs router position location direction improve signal

Intel’s first discrete GPU could launch soon. Should gamers be excited?

Concept art of an Intel DG2 graphics card.

The best data recovery software for 2021

toshiba mn series hdds hard drive disk computer storage

HP 4th of July Sale 2021: The best deals to shop today

HP Spectre 13t x2 back logo

Dell claims its UltraSharp 4K webcam is the world’s best for image quality

Dell UltraSharp 4K webcam mounted on monitor.

HP launches an ultralight Pavilion laptop with Ryzen 5000 for just $749

hp launches amd exclusive pavilion aero 13 ryzen 5000

How to find your Windows 10 product key

Installing windows.

The best stick PCs for 2021

This Samsung Chromebook is the cheapest laptop you can buy on Prime Day

samsung chromebook 4 deal amazon prime day 2021 feature image

Best cheap MacBook deals for July 2021

Macbook Air (2018) Review

Study finds that 32% of Windows users plan to upgrade to Windows 11

New multitasking features on Windows 11.