Some of AMD’s best GPUs are now cheaper than ever

If various leakers are to be believed, all hope of seeing AMD’s next-gen RDNA 4 GPUs this year is lost. However, that spells good news for those of us who just want to buy one of the best graphics cards right now. Retailers might be trying to clear out some stock for when RDNA 4 does make it to the market, and it’s already apparent. Current-gen AMD GPUs are heavily discounted compared to their initial prices, making it a good time to shop.

Let’s start with the RX 7700 XT. The GPU launched with a disadvantage — at $450, it was overpriced when compared to the $500 RX 7800 XT. Things are much better now, as the RX 7700 XT can be scored for as low as $350 on both and . This is closer to the price it probably should’ve launched at, but it’s still the result of what might be a temporary discount — only the PowerColor Fighter model is this cheap. Other variants of the RX 7700 XT range from $360 to $500 and above.

There’s nothing wrong with the performance of the RX 7700 XT — it’s a perfectly solid card for 1440p gaming. The only reason it was overlooked is that the RX 7800 XT was better both in terms of performance and in terms of getting the best bang for your buck. Unfortunately, the price of the RX 7800 XT holds steady. The cheapest model I was able to find costs right now.

Moving up the RDNA 3 stack reveals another heavily discounted GPU: The RX 7900 XT. This XFX Speedster MERC310 model is now just $660 on both and . When the RX 7900 XT was first released alongside the flagship RX 7900 XTX, it received a $900 recommended list price. That didn’t last long — retailers have been lowering the price gradually over the past two years. Still, $650 is an all-time low for this 4K gaming graphics card.

Even the RX 7900 XTX is now cheaper than it used to be, with some models hovering around $860 0n . Launched at $1,200, this GPU also saw several price cuts since its release. You used to be able to find it for even less, though, so that $860 isn’t as great a deal as the other two cards.

Some of these GPU deals are even better than they seem. The RX 7700 XT is actually sold as part of an AMD game bundle that includes two titles: Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Unknown 9: Awakening. The bundle is valued at $60, so that’s a pretty neat addition to an already discounted card. Kudos to VideoCardz for spotting these deals early — no one knows how long the savings will last.

GPU prices are finally dropping again, making now a good time to buy a graphics card. In a few months from now, both the AMD RX 8000 series and Nvidia RTX 50-series are expected to be here, and if previous gens are anything to go by, they won’t be cheap.