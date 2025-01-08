 Skip to main content
AMD may have underestimated the RX 9070

Gigabyte's RX 9070 XT GPU.
TechPowerUp / Gigabyte
AMD’s upcoming RX 9000 series is still largely a mystery, but the cards are already out there — and AMD was actually demoing the RX 9070 during CES 2025. We may not know any specs of the card at this point, but thanks to an early benchmark, we know that it does a surprisingly good job in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Can it really compete against some of Nvidia’s best graphics cards?

The RX 9070 was available for brief testing at the AMD booth, paired with the mighty impressive Ryzen 9 9950X3D. IGN spotted it and gave it a test run in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which has a built-in benchmarking tool. Mind you, this is the non-XT model, meaning that it’s not the flagship card — but it’s unclear just how much worse it’ll be than the XT variant.

A PC running Call of Duty, with the RX 9070 inside.
Jacqueline Thomas / IGN

The GPU was benchmarked without upscaling, and that’s great news. It removes any doubt as to how much extra power FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) can provide and gives us a better idea of how the GPU itself performs. Running at 4K and using Extreme settings, the RX 9070 managed to maintain an average of 99 frames per second (fps).

That’s an impressive result, and IGN compares it to what the RTX 4080 Super can do. Considering that AMD itself claims that even its top GPU will only rival the RX 7900 XT, that’s a good result. It’s worth noting that IGN spotted some visual artifacts, but that’s not unexpected, given that the GPU was running on alpha drivers.

There are a couple of things to take into account here before getting too excited, though. For starters, this particular game is known to favor AMD in benchmarks, so in other titles, the performance might be different. The high-end CPU might have helped, too. But in any case, seeing the RX 9070 — which is a mainstream card — nearly averages 100 fps at 4K is promising.

If not for this test, we’d have had exactly zero benchmarks of the new RDNA 4 GPUs right now. This isn’t unusual, given that they don’t have a release date yet, but it would’ve been nice to hear some estimates. While Nvidia provided some tests for its new RTX 50-series (which are hard to take at face value), AMD kept quiet about the GPUs, promising to let us know more in the coming weeks.

Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
AMD’s new Ryzen Z2 chip promises ‘console-class’ performance for handhelds
Steam Deck and ROG Ally sitting together on a table.

As AMD confirmed to Digital Trends last year, the new range of Ryzen Z2 chips is here to kick off 2025. Announced during AMD's CES 2025 keynote, there are three models that make up the Ryzen Z2 range, which AMD says is designed to meet the "explosive demand" for handheld gaming PCs. Although we don't have any specific devices featuring the Ryzen Z2 range yet, AMD says "you'll see [the Ryzen Z2] coming to market from a number of partners -- the Legion Go, the ROG Ally, the Steam Deck."

You can see how the range breaks down below. Similar to AMD's first generation of handheld APUs, we're getting both a base Ryzen Z2 and an Extreme variant. Both come with eight cores and 16 threads, but the Z2 Extreme boasts 16 graphics cores compared to 12 on the base Ryzen Z2. The Ryzen Z2 Extreme can also climb a bit higher, up to 35 watts. Compared to the Ryzen Z1 range, both of these chips also come with a boost to 24MB of cache, compared to 16MB on the Ryzen Z1 Extreme.

Read more
AMD is doing a victory lap with the new Ryzen 9 9950X3D
AMD announcing the 9950X3D.

At this point, AMD has been on top when we're talking about the best processors for gaming, but it still took CES 2025 to do a victory lap and extend its lead. Opening up the keynote address, AMD revealed the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D, both of which will be available in the first quarter of this year.

The performance here doesn't sway things much, as AMD has already claimed the top slot for gaming processors with its wildly popular Ryzen 7 9800X3D. As you can see below, however, AMD claims an 8% lead over last-gen's Ryzen 9 7950X3D on average after testing 40 games. Unsurprisingly, graphically intensive games like Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Black Myth: Wukong see little benefit, but AMD is claiming a lead as large as 58% in a game like Counter-Strike 2. 

Read more
AMD brings back 3D V-Cache chips for gaming laptops
The AMD Fire Range laptop CPU announced at CES 2025.

AMD just announced over a dozen new laptop CPUs, which will appear in over 150 new laptops being announced at CES 2025 and later this year, including a new 3D V-Cache chip for gaming laptops and some really impressive graphics in its new Ryzen AI Max+ halo chips.

Let's start with Fire Range. These chips are for high-end gaming laptops, a successor to Dragon Range line, catering to enthusiast gamers and, so far, only enthusiasts are going to be happy, as those laptops likely be quite expensive. On the other hand, the CPUs sound mighty powerful. The lineup includes, first and foremost, the next big 3D V-Cache chip, dubbed the Ryzen 9 9955HX3D.

Read more