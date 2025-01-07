 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Don’t worry — AMD’s RX 9070 XT is set to launch in a matter of ‘weeks’

By
Gigabyte's RX 9070 XT GPU.
TechPowerUp / Gigabyte
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 36 seconds ago

AMD barely touched on its new RDNA 4 graphics cards during its CES 2025 keynote, not even showing the new GPUs during its presentation. Instead, details about the new graphics cards have largely been shared by AMD’s board partners. It’s a strange move, and one that left some Team Red fans worried about the new cards.

But don’t worry. The RX 9070 XT is coming soon.

Recommended Videos

How soon? Well AMD’s Frank Azor says “we’re talking about weeks” before the graphics cards show up, saying, “When we say Q1, you know, we’re not talking about March 31st.”

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

Before I let speculation get out of hand, I need to point out that “weeks” is still pretty broad. We could be talking about late January, early February, or even some time in March. But Azor assured me that AMD has everything ready to properly launch its next generation of graphics cards, saying that they were largely left out of the presentation due to time constraints. And in fairness to AMD, it announced a lot, from the Ryzen 9 9950X3D to the new range of Ryzen Z2 chips for handhelds.

Related

Confirming some online speculation, Azor also said that AMD was waiting to see what Nvidia would do. We now know about the $2,000 RTX 5090, as well as three other cards from Nvidia’s RTX 50-series range, and it seems AMD wanted to see where its new GPU would fall in comparison to the green giant. That makes sense, as AMD has confirmed it’s ditching the flagship battle with Nvidia this generation in order to focus on cards in the midrange.

Still, it’s not clear where AMD’s new GPU lands. Nvidia’s performance charts don’t share a lot of detail, and most of the performance is obfuscated by Nvidia’s new DLSS 4 multi-frame generation. While noting that he has “immense respect” for Nvidia, Azor said the performance charts are essentially “worthless.” And on that point, frankly, I agree. The charts are as vague as they come, and they certainly don’t tell the full story about what PC gamers can expect out of Nvidia’s new graphics cards.

AMD has already said that there’s nothing wrong with the RDNA 4 range. Words are paper thin, but I saw both the RX 9070 XT and AMD’s much-improved FSR 4 in the flesh. If there are serious troubles with AMD’s new graphics cards, I highly doubt they’d be subjected to the horrors of the CES show floor.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
AMD’s new Ryzen Z2 chip promises ‘console-class’ performance for handhelds
Steam Deck and ROG Ally sitting together on a table.

As AMD confirmed to Digital Trends last year, the new range of Ryzen Z2 chips is here to kick off 2025. Announced during AMD's CES 2025 keynote, there are three models that make up the Ryzen Z2 range, which AMD says is designed to meet the "explosive demand" for handheld gaming PCs. Although we don't have any specific devices featuring the Ryzen Z2 range yet, AMD says "you'll see [the Ryzen Z2] coming to market from a number of partners -- the Legion Go, the ROG Ally, the Steam Deck."

You can see how the range breaks down below. Similar to AMD's first generation of handheld APUs, we're getting both a base Ryzen Z2 and an Extreme variant. Both come with eight cores and 16 threads, but the Z2 Extreme boasts 16 graphics cores compared to 12 on the base Ryzen Z2. The Ryzen Z2 Extreme can also climb a bit higher, up to 35 watts. Compared to the Ryzen Z1 range, both of these chips also come with a boost to 24MB of cache, compared to 16MB on the Ryzen Z1 Extreme.

Read more
AMD brings back 3D V-Cache chips for gaming laptops
The AMD Fire Range laptop CPU announced at CES 2025.

AMD just announced over a dozen new laptop CPUs, which will appear in over 150 new laptops being announced at CES 2025 and later this year, including a new 3D V-Cache chip for gaming laptops and some really impressive graphics in its new Ryzen AI Max+ halo chips.

Let's start with Fire Range. These chips are for high-end gaming laptops, a successor to Dragon Range line, catering to enthusiast gamers and, so far, only enthusiasts are going to be happy, as those laptops likely be quite expensive. On the other hand, the CPUs sound mighty powerful. The lineup includes, first and foremost, the next big 3D V-Cache chip, dubbed the Ryzen 9 9955HX3D.

Read more
Intel’s new 24-core CPU proves it hasn’t forgotten about gaming laptops
intels new 24 core cpu proves it hasnt forgotten about gaming laptops intel ultra 200hx announcement

With the big Copilot+ push last year and Intel's radically new Lunar Lake range, it'd be easy to assume Intel forgot about gaming laptops. CES 2025 proves the company didn't.

Several months after the original Lunar Lake CPUs launched, which Intel calls Core Ultra 200V CPUs, the company is launching 200U, 200H, and 200HX processors. The latter two ranges are angled toward gaming laptops, with HX-series processors specifically targeting gaming laptops with a discrete graphics card. The flagship Core Ultra 9 285HX packs a total of 24 cores, and it can boost as high as 5.5GHz.

Read more