 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

AMD has a plan for your next cut-price PC

By
A digital depiction of an AMD Ryzen 5000G chip.
AMD

AMD is keeping its Zen 3 architecture alive with six newly spotted processors aimed at budget-conscious buyers. The Ryzen 3 5305G, Ryzen 3 5305GE, Ryzen 5 5605G, Ryzen 5 5605GE, Ryzen 7 5705G, and Ryzen 7 5705GE have appeared in AMD’s official documentation, as first highlighted in a Reddit post. These additions to the Ryzen 5000G lineup signal AMD’s intent to provide affordable yet capable CPUs for entry-level systems, keeping older but still relevant technology in circulation.

As the name suggests, these new CPUs are just refreshed versions of the existing Ryzen 3 5300, Ryzen 5 5600 and the Ryzen 7 5700. The “G” variants of these processors come with integrated Radeon Vega graphics, making them ideal for users who don’t need a discrete GPU. Meanwhile, the “GE” models are lower-power alternatives with reduced TDP of 35W, making them perfect for compact or energy-efficient systems such as small form-factor PCs or media centers. The Ryzen 7 5705G, the most powerful of the bunch, is expected to feature eight Zen 3 cores with a boost clock of up to 4.6GHz. The Ryzen 5 5605G will offer six cores, while the Ryzen 3 5305G will feature four, targeting mainstream workloads and office productivity tasks.

Newly spotted AMD Ryzen 5000G chip variants on Reddit
u/yeathemen on Reddit

By refreshing its Ryzen 5000G lineup, AMD is giving budget PC builders and system integrators access to affordable processors with solid performance. These chips will primarily cater to users looking for a balance between efficiency and power, making them great for home offices, budget workstations, and media center PCs. With built-in graphics and lower power consumption, they also offer an attractive alternative for those seeking a cost-effective, all-in-one CPU solution without the need for additional GPU expenses.

Recommended Videos

AMD’s ongoing support for the AM4 socket allows users with first-generation Ryzen processors all the way back from 2017, to upgrade to a modern CPU without changing their motherboard.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

While AMD has yet to officially announce specifications, availability, and pricing, this long-term compatibility can also be a bit confusing for budget PC buyers unfamiliar with Ryzen’s various generations. As pointed out by Tom’s Hardware, many expect that a processor released in the current year will feature the latest technology, even if it’s not the most powerful. Naturally, even those on a tight budget want assurance that their system will remain upgradeable for years to come.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal Khullar is a computing writer at Digital Trends who contributes to various topics, including CPUs, GPUs, monitors, and…
A leaked benchmark shows just how fast AMD’s next flagship CPU will be
AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X3D sitting in the box.

An engineering sample of the Ryzen 9 9950X processor has surfaced in AIDA64 benchmarks. Shared by Anandtech Forum user igor_kavinsky, the results reveal noticeable performance gains. The Ryzen 9 9950X demonstrates a 45% improvement in AES encryption and a 39% boost in FP32 and FP64 operations over its predecessor, the Ryzen 9 7950X. The results also suggest that the chip offers up to 55% faster performance compared to Intel’s Core i9-13900K, demonstrating notable gains in both floating-point and encryption tasks.

The benchmark results highlight the Ryzen 9 9950X’s strength in AVX-512 workloads, which significantly contribute to its performance gains. AVX-512 provides a substantial boost in specific computational tasks, emphasizing the CPU's prowess in handling advanced computing needs.

Read more
AMD on the Ryzen 7 9800X3D: ‘We have a lot to say’
A delidded Ryzen 7000 CPU.

AMD just revealed its Ryzen 9000 chips at Computex 2024, but the company is already working on its versions of these processors with 3D V-Cache. These X3D variants, as they're called, have been a mainstay of AMD's lineup since the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, and they consistently rank among the best gaming processors. AMD's Donny Woligroski says the company is "not just resting on laurels," and that it has some big plans for the next version of X3D chips.

The news comes from PC Gamer, which shared various quotes from an interview with Woligroski. Although we've known for a while that 3D V-Cache would come to Ryzen 9000 eventually, Woligroski says that AMD is pushing the tech forward. "It's not like, 'hey, we've also added X3D to a chip.' We are working actively on really cool differentiators to make it even better. We're working on X3D, we're improving it," Woligroski told PC Gamer.

Read more
AMD’s upcoming APUs might destroy your GPU
AMD CEO Lisa Su holding an APU chip.

The spec sheets for AMD's upcoming APU lineups, dubbed Strix Point and Strix Halo, have just been leaked, and it's safe to say that they're looking pretty impressive. Equipped with Zen 5 cores, the new APUs will find their way to laptops that are meant to be on the thinner side, but their performance might rival that of some of the best budget graphics cards -- and that's without having a discrete GPU.

While AMD hasn't unveiled Strix Point (STX) and Strix Halo (STX Halo) specs just yet, they were leaked by HKEPC and then shared by VideoCardz. The sheet goes over the maximum specs for each APU lineup, the first of which, Strix Point, is rumored to launch this year. Strix Halo, said to be significantly more powerful, is currently slated for a 2025 release.

Read more