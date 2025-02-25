AMD has a plan for your next cut-price PC

AMD is keeping its Zen 3 architecture alive with six newly spotted processors aimed at budget-conscious buyers. The Ryzen 3 5305G, Ryzen 3 5305GE, Ryzen 5 5605G, Ryzen 5 5605GE, Ryzen 7 5705G, and Ryzen 7 5705GE have appeared in AMD’s official documentation, as first highlighted in a Reddit post. These additions to the Ryzen 5000G lineup signal AMD’s intent to provide affordable yet capable CPUs for entry-level systems, keeping older but still relevant technology in circulation.

As the name suggests, these new CPUs are just refreshed versions of the existing Ryzen 3 5300, Ryzen 5 5600 and the Ryzen 7 5700. The “G” variants of these processors come with integrated Radeon Vega graphics, making them ideal for users who don’t need a discrete GPU. Meanwhile, the “GE” models are lower-power alternatives with reduced TDP of 35W, making them perfect for compact or energy-efficient systems such as small form-factor PCs or media centers. The Ryzen 7 5705G, the most powerful of the bunch, is expected to feature eight Zen 3 cores with a boost clock of up to 4.6GHz. The Ryzen 5 5605G will offer six cores, while the Ryzen 3 5305G will feature four, targeting mainstream workloads and office productivity tasks.

By refreshing its Ryzen 5000G lineup, AMD is giving budget PC builders and system integrators access to affordable processors with solid performance. These chips will primarily cater to users looking for a balance between efficiency and power, making them great for home offices, budget workstations, and media center PCs. With built-in graphics and lower power consumption, they also offer an attractive alternative for those seeking a cost-effective, all-in-one CPU solution without the need for additional GPU expenses.

AMD’s ongoing support for the AM4 socket allows users with first-generation Ryzen processors all the way back from 2017, to upgrade to a modern CPU without changing their motherboard.

While AMD has yet to officially announce specifications, availability, and pricing, this long-term compatibility can also be a bit confusing for budget PC buyers unfamiliar with Ryzen’s various generations. As pointed out by Tom’s Hardware, many expect that a processor released in the current year will feature the latest technology, even if it’s not the most powerful. Naturally, even those on a tight budget want assurance that their system will remain upgradeable for years to come.