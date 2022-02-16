AMD laptop smashes RTX 3080 in leaked benchmarks

With the launch of the new AMD Ryzen 6000-series laptop processors just around the corner, more and more benchmark results are popping up, giving us a better idea about the performance of Zen 3+ CPUs, often called AMD Rembrandt.

This time, an upcoming AMD duo has been benchmarked: The Ryzen 9 6900HS processor alongside Radeon RX 6800S graphics. The pair actually managed to outperform the Intel Core i9-12900H and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 in its laptop version.

This latest benchmark comes from Benchleaks and is a PugetBench test of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop. The notebook comes with the upcoming AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS mobility CPU and Radeon RX 6800S graphics. Both of these components are still unreleased, and AMD has yet to confirm an official launch date, although it can’t be too far — Ryzen 6000-series laptops are set to release before the end of this month.

The laptop was tested in a PugetBench for Adobe Premiere Pro benchmark and a Photoshop benchmark. The CPU features eight cores and 16 threads, and although this is a high-end Ryzen 9 processor, it’s the lowest Ryzen 9 from the Zen 3+ lineup. It has a base frequency of 3.3GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.9GHz. In the benchmark, the maximum recorded frequency was 4.86MHz. The computer also comes with Windows 11 Pro and 32GB of 4800MHz RAM.

Being a top-shelf laptop, there is no surprise that the Asus performed well in these benchmarks. It scored 550 in the Premiere test and 1,022 in the Photoshop test. That same laptop was tested in Geekbench 5 and returned a single-core score of 1,571 and a multi-core score of 9,751.

Comparing it to other, similar setups also returns good results. In the PugetBench Photoshop test, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 outperformed a laptop featuring 12th-gen Intel Core i9-12900H and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080. The Intel offering had a score of 945, falling behind the upcoming AMD laptop. According to VideoCardz, AMD Rembrandt is also beating its predecessor by up to 20%.

The new AMD Ryzen 6000-series Zen 3+ APUs are powerful but fairly energy-efficient, which could possibly put them ahead of similar Intel Alder Lake units. We’ve seen the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX benchmarked against the Intel Core i9-12900H, and although the Intel CPU won by a mile, AMD is much more power-conservative. The Ryzen 9 6900HS has a TDP of just 35 watts, and non-HS models don’t require much more than that, only going up to 45W.

We should soon hear more about the release date of the new AMD Rembrandt processors. Undoubtedly, they will keep being leaked through benchmarks as we get closer to the launch.

