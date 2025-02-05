 Skip to main content
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D accounts for nearly all Zen 5 sales

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D sitting on a motherboard.
Recent sales data from German retailer MindFactory highlights a striking trend in AMD’s Zen 5 CPU lineup, with the Ryzen 7 9800X3D accounting for nearly 90% of all Ryzen 9000-series sales. The latest figures indicate that consumers overwhelmingly prefer this gaming-optimized processor over other models in the lineup.

In January 2025, MindFactory recorded 25,625 total CPU sales, with AMD capturing 92.16% of the market—equivalent to 23,615 units. Intel, by contrast, managed to sell just 2,010 processors, reinforcing AMD’s dominance in the consumer market.

Among the Zen 5 (Ryzen 9000 series) processors, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D saw the highest demand, selling 8,390 units. This makes up a staggering 87% of all Zen 5 CPU sales.

By comparison, the rest of the Ryzen 9000 series saw significantly lower numbers:

Ryzen 7 9700X – 640 units
Ryzen 5 9600X – 250 units
Ryzen 9 9950X – 230 units
Ryzen 9 9900X – 180 units

The X3D lineup has consistently been AMD’s best-selling option for gaming enthusiasts, thanks to its 3D V-Cache technology, which improves performance in CPU-heavy games. Despite selling well above its launch price of $479, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D has become the go-to choice for gamers, while the standard Zen 5 chips have struggled to attract buyers.

With the 9000 series’ non-X3D models failing to gain traction, AMD may need to reassess its product lineup. The continued success of X3D variants suggests that consumers are willing to pay a premium for gaming performance, making it likely that the company may prioritize future X3D models over traditional CPUs.

While MindFactory’s data reflects sales trends in Germany, it serves as a strong indicator of global demand. If these trends continue, AMD could shift its focus toward optimizing X3D chips to sustain its market lead in the high-performance CPU space.

